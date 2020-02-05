Groups are asking the Mayor of Chicago to ban the use of facial recognition technology in the city

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, should ban the use of facial recognition technologies in the city, such as those used by the Chicago Police Department, because they are racially biased and violate local privacy, a group of activists said on Tuesday.

The groups plan to end the department’s new contract to use technology developed by Clearview AI. The program compares images of unknown suspects to a database of 3 billion images that have been removed from websites. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on the deal last week.

“While we believe that public security is a major concern, it is also a major concern of public security not to gather mass information about everyone in the city,” said Freddy Martinez, general manager of Lucy Parsons Labs.

At a press conference in the town hall, Martinez said city officials had not given precise guidelines for using the data. And he pointed to studies that showed that facial recognition technology misidentified some minority groups more often than white people.

“While the city can make all sorts of arguments about how to use this technology, it has not even published a usage policy internally or externally, but there are no clear standards for the use of facial recognition technology,” said Martinez.

And Muhammad Sankari of the Arab American Action Network said the city didn’t deserve the doubt. “This city has a long history of criminalizing communities based on poor information,” he said.

Martinez said groups are working with councilors to potentially introduce a regulation that bans the technology.

Lightfoot released a statement Tuesday to defend the use of the technology by the police. The investigators would thus only compare mug shots with the “information from public sources” from the Internet. The Internet database is not used to identify images taken “in a live or real-time environment”, such as surveillance cameras that are part of the city’s police network, according to the mayor.

“The CPD uses a facial recognition tool to sort the wanted database and information from public sources as part of an investigation triggered by an incident or crime. This allows the department to speed up the sorting of thousands of mug photos if there is a possible comparison gives picture, “is Lightfoot’s statement partially.

