Gross! Wendy dismissed employee after TikTok Clip showed him to take a bath in the sink

Wendy fired one of his employees after being filmed while taking a bath in an industrial sink. The incident occurred at one of Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, USA.

According to The Daily News, the 23-second video was originally made on TikTok and then posted on Facebook, where it went viral.

The video, reportedly shared on TikTok by an employee, appears to have been removed from the app.

The video shows the man taking a bath in the sink while another employee in a Wendy’s uniform asks him to wash.

The clip showed the fired employee that the sink feels like a bubble bath, while scrubbing himself in soapy water. The other employees were smiling in the background.

The man and other employees in the clip are fired, Newsweek reported a spokesperson for Team Schostak, a restaurant group that owns and operates 56 Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan.

Christian Camp, the vice president of human resources for Team Schostak, also said the behavior was shocking and completely unacceptable.

This is not the first time an employee has been filmed while bathing in Wendy’s sink. Last year a video appeared on social media, in which a Wendy employee had bathed in a huge sink.

Encouraged by his colleagues, the man in the video can be seen climbing into the foamy industrial sink.

Responding to that incident, Wendy said in a statement that it was a joke from a person who no longer works at this restaurant.

