Grizzlies agree to trade Andre Iguodala for Heat

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to sign Andre Iguodala for the Miami Heat.
Iguodala has approved trading and a two-year $ 30 million extension with the Heat.
The Grizzlies receive Justise Winslow for this.
The Heat has also reportedly been working on a deal for Oklahoma City Thunder’s Danilo Gallinari as talks continue.
