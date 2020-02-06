Grizzlies agree to trade Andre Iguodala for Heat

Photo: NBA

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to sign Andre Iguodala for the Miami Heat.

Iguodala has approved trading and a two-year $ 30 million extension with the Heat.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, the league source ESPN said. Iguodala has agreed to trade and has agreed a two-year $ 30 million extension with Miami.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Grizzlies receive Justise Winslow for this.

Justise Winslow is part of the package going to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, the league sources told ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Heat has also reportedly been working on a deal for Oklahoma City Thunder’s Danilo Gallinari as talks continue.

Pat Riley clearly sees a chance to run with this heat: Riley has been working on trading with Memphis’ Andre Iguodala AND Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari, league sources told ESPN. Talks are in progress.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020