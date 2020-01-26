Singer Lizzo returned to the claim that her music is ready to satisfy the white audience. Lizzo is Grammys’ most nominated film on Sunday with an impressive eight nod. The star, however, was approached by critics who claim that its music alienates the black audience, writes aceshowbiz.com.

Lizzo, who spoke in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, said, “Yes, my gigs are white people. What will I do to turn them away? My music is for everyone. “

Grizms nominated by lizzo respond to criticism through color; He writes music for black women Trans

“As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that comes from a black woman. I make music that hopes others feel good and help me discover self-love. This message I want to go straight to black women, big black women and black trans women. Dot. “

Lizzo also touched on the criticism she had received throughout her life and career in an interview with Gayle King before the Sunday prize parade, and stated that consistent bullying had built up strength when it came to the opposition.

“I believe everyone has the right to his own opinion and everyone has one. We also all have ** s.” So do what you want with it … ”

31-year-old American singer, rapper and songwriter born as Melissa Viviane Jefferson is professionally known as Lizzo.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!