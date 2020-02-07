GRiZ debuts funky house track “Could U” on night bass [MUST LISTEN]

Griz and Night bass are two things that we would not normally treat in the same sentence until today – until “Could U.”

The funniest man in EDM only hit us with the funniest bass house tune he could muster to get everyone who heard them on the dance floor right away. His ability to change gears and defy genres but stay true to his style is second to none.

The 2-pack “Could U” below contains the original and a club mix, ie two unique ways to capture the groove. We love the unexpected single and the back story …

GRiZ shares his excitement in a statement:

I’ve been a big fan of night bass releases in recent years. Lately I’ve let my heart go where it goes, and it lands on this tech-savvy, groovy, funky, bassy house joint called “Could U”. It was so great to play live and AC Slater was so nice to include his label for this release – Stoked to finally share it with you!

And label head AC Slater shows how the collaboration came about:

I was in my cabin on FriendShip and got some sleep when I heard house music pumping out of one of the other cabins using the mobile DJ setup. It was really good. My wife thought it was possibly GRiZ DJing. The next day I got an email with the “Could U” demo from GRiZ. It was such a wild coincidence that we had just talked about him and I had never received a demo or email from him before. The song was FIRE, we couldn’t stop listening to it. I think “Could U” was for night bass!

GRiZ – Could U

GRiZ 2020 dates

19TH OF FEBRUARY Sutton – Barcelona, ​​Spain

FEB 20 YOYO – Paris, France

FEB 21 Ochoymedio Club – Madrid, Spain

FEB 22 O2 Academy Islington – London, United Kingdom

27th of February Melkweg Oude Zaal – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

February 28th New Blood @ Bootshaus – Cologne, Germany

FEB 29 Rock Cafe – Prague, Czech Republic

MARCH 5-8 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival – Okeechobee, FL

13th-14th March Happy Festival – Tacoma, WA

March 25-28 Deja Voom – Cancun, MX

APRIL 3-4 The Great Hall at Avant Gardner – Brooklyn, NY

APRIL 10-12 Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA.

April 17-19 Powabunga – Vail, CO

April 17-19 Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA.

20th-25th May Flash in a Bottle – Maricopa, CA.

20th-21st June Escapade Music Festival – Ottawa, CAN

JULY 19 Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

September 11 Dancefestopia – Lacygne, KS

Photography by Jason Siegel