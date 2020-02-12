Grimes wrote an incredibly beautiful song about Lil Peep

Grimes’ upcoming album Miss_Anthropocene is an attempt to shock people to address climate change by giving it a human face. However, their latest release is about a different but similarly pressing issue – the loss of the highly talented Lil Peep, the Emo Soundcloud rapper, who died at the age of 21 from an opioid overdose.

The song sets emotional guitar over a beat that Lil Peep himself could have used to create one of his devastating tracks. “Delete Forever” is reminiscent of slimmed-down emo and acoustic pop songs from the old days, but has Grimes’ characteristic electric glow.

“It’s a pretty stupid song,” she said to Zane Lowe. “I can speak so badly about this song. I think it’s about the opioid epidemic … I let some friends die, especially one when I was 18 who died of complications related to opioid addiction Artists keep dying and stuff, so I wrote this song the night Lil Peep died. “

The opioid crisis has been tearing America apart for years thanks to chronic over-prescription and a complex cluster of additional factors, including ongoing cover-ups and advertising campaigns led by massive pharmaceutical companies. Everyone can be affected. This link tells you how to give NARCAN (Narcalone), a spray that can stop an overdose.

Listen to “Delete Forever” here: