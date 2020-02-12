Grimes shares new song “Delete Forever”

With all the news about Grimes’ recent announcement that she is pregnant, it was easy to forget that she also has new music on the way. Your long awaited album Miss Anthropocene is due on February 21st and brings the arrival of the new song “Delete Forever” today. You can stream the popular melodic new tune below.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about Apple Music’s Beats 1 about the song, Grimes said “Delete Forever” was about the opioid crisis and was written the night Lil Peep died in 2017.

<noscript><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/delete-forever/1487294744?i=1487294754&app=music" height="150" frameborder="0"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/3I399Xpg21DElMuEhkTeK8" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

“It’s a pretty stupid song,” she said to Lowe. “I actually had some friends who actually died. A friend in particular, when I was 18, died from complications related to opioid addiction. It’s just that, you know, artists keep dying and stuff, so I wrote this song the night Lil Peep died because it just made me feel great. ”

“When I was doing this song, I was trying to be more like Patsy Cline or something like trying to be country or something,” she continued. “But I feel like it has a kind of ‘Wonderwall’ mood in the end or something. I feel like there is a reason why songs are so popular. These songs rule.”

“Delete Forever” is the newest song to be taken out Miss Anthropocene after “My name is dark”, “So heavy” and “Violence”.

Grimes also recently shared “4ÆM”, a song from the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated video game that comes from the developer CD Projekt Red later this year. Grimes will not only provide music for the soundtrack, but also the in-game character Lizzy Wizzy.