Grey's Anatomy & Station 19 Return With Relationship Drama

TGIF is back, honey.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy came back tonight with a double dose of disaster, starting with the station 19 team working on the car in the bar, and Grey’s taking over to resolve the injuries, along with all the regular drama.

In the end, everyone was physically okay, although Helm has a serious leg injury, Parker has a head injury and Schmitt has some kind of broken heart syndrome, while Bailey and Ben are both still cured after a miscarriage, but even the man Maggie thought she had killed another working heart.

But some things are not that good. At Station 19, Andy’s relationship with her father, after he actually slits her for a possible relationship with Sullivan, and at Grey’s, Amelia can’t seem to admit what she now knows about when her baby was conceived, while Mer could be forced to to admit that Cristina’s handsome Irish pediatrician gift is actually quite hot.

Here is just a selection of the thoughts and questions we had during the two hours:

“Alex is in Iowa.” Grey’s told us that Alex is still in Iowa to visit his mother, but given that Justin Chambers has now left his show and won’t say goodbye, we wonder if Alex will just stay in Iowa forever. Whatever happens, it is a shame, because Jo is clearly on his way to start a family, and that will be difficult without her husband. And we will see watching Alex continue to grow into one of the best characters of the show.

Owen Hunt: Is it time for Owen to say goodbye to this show? After everything that he has put Cristina through, and then everything that he has endured Amelia, now that he sees him engaged with Teddi while Amelia is apparently afraid that he could be the father of her baby (we assume) it just feels annoying. We just want to root for Amelia and Link! Let Owen and Teddi be happy and let Amelia be happy too!

Amelia: Just to repeat, we just want Amelia to be happy. We just want the baby to be Link’s baby. We just don’t need this love pentagon anymore. Thank you.

Poor Andy Herrera: Andy deserves so much better than both her secret working friend and the way her father treated her towards her secret working friend. All women earn so much better than the men who say they are stopped and the men who stop them.

Hot Irish Doctor: The ‘gift’ that Cristina Meredith sent may seem too good to be true, but we are still here for MerLuca, and DeLuca is still here for MerLuca. Meredith was also very worried when she thought that DeLuca might be at the bar, so maybe there is hope for these two and the Irish guy is just a distraction. He also had a few moments with Jo, but we are not yet ready for a sudden divorce from the absent Alex. (Really, what will this show do to him?)

Bailey: Have you ever wanted to reach through a TV screen and want to hug someone so badly? After making sure that all her doctors and friends were safe, she was completely ruined by the emotional day she’d had, and it was simply the most heartbreaking thing we’ve ever seen. We just wish Bailey good luck, always.

We will just have to see what happens next week!

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy Air Thursday from 8 p.m. on ABC.