Greta Thunberg takes her crusade on climate change to TV

Greta Thunberg takes its mission to save the climate on TV.

The Swedish teenage activist will be the subject of a new BBC Studios series from the award-winning science unit. According to BBC, the series follows Thunberg’s international crusade, “which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, while investigating what actions can be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes.”

The series will also include experts who will explain why the global temperature rise should be limited to 1.5 degrees. Look for Thunberg to also interact with political leaders and business titans as she explores the scientific evidence and challenges them to make changes. According to BBC, the series will also map Thunberg’s journey to adulthood and contain a few quiet moments, while developing the speeches in the news.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives, so it feels right to make an authoritative series exploring the facts and science behind this complex topic. It is an extraordinary privilege to be able to do this with Greta what it’s like to be a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet, ” Rob Liddell, Executive producer of BBC Studios, said in a statement.

Thunberg is praised by people like Prince Harry written for her activism and history when she was called Time’s 2019 Person of the Year. At the time of the honor, she was 16 years old and is the youngest to receive that honor. Thunberg, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, inspired the school strike for the climate.

