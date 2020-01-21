Greta Thunberg has just dropped a truth bomb into the punchbowl in Davos - Mother Jones

On the first day of this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, executives from the 1000 member companies, politicians and other leading figures from around the world gathered to find solutions to the world’s most pressing problems and to pat themselves on the back for their problems climate change. The young climate activist Greta Thunberg interfered in this mix and criticized the fact that she felt herself congratulated on the way in which climate change is addressed – an increasingly popular topic of discussion for conference participants. Your message: You are not even close to doing enough, let alone assuming that it is something you can be proud of taking a moderate approach.

During a panel discussion hosted by the New York Times, Thunberg condemned the world’s leading politicians who may have raised the alarm for the climate but subsequently turned inactive – a sign of malice, she said. To measure the distance between abstract allegations of concern and the lack of real structural change, Thunberg said:

“You say children shouldn’t be worried. They say:” Just leave it to us. We will fix it, we promise not to let you down. Don’t be so pessimistic. “And then nothing. Silence. Or something worse than silence. Empty words and promises that give the impression that enough measures are being taken. “

Thunberg’s speech focused on how political and industrial leaders tried to incorporate climate awareness into their current business and political systems, rather than acknowledging that only fundamental structural change – a complete redesign of the world – could effectively address the climate threat. Anything else would fall short of the ambitious goals the leaders had set for themselves. “We don’t have to cut emissions,” she said. “Our emissions have to stop.” Countries that do not meet the climate targets of the Paris Agreement are a perfect example of high rhetoric and negligible consequences. “The fact that we will soon no longer meet the commitments you have committed to in the Paris Agreement does not seem to bother the rulers,” she said.

Even if measures were taken, this was inconsistent or showed that climate change is still not prioritized as it should. “We are not asking you to” offset your emissions, “she said.” By paying someone else to plant trees in countries like Africa, while slaughtering forests like the Amazon at an infinitely higher rate. ” Little efforts are a necessary feature of a sustainable future, but they are “far from enough” to replace systemic changes.

Thunberg has drawn up a list of four demands on the world’s decision-makers – a real litmus test for whether those responsible take the future of sustainability as seriously as they claim:

“Stop all fossil fuel exploration and production investments immediately.

Immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies.

And immediately and completely separate from fossil fuels.

We don’t want these things to be done by 2050, 2030, or even 2021. We want this to be done now. “

It seems rather unlikely that these requirements will be met with the expediency required by Thunberg. But at the start of the World Economic Forum, the 17-year-old Swedish activist may have made it impossible for those who pretended to accept the climate change threat with the urgency he called for.

