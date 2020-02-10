Greta Thunberg has a new BBC documentary

Image: Getty

Greta Thunberg’s climate change activism will be the subject of not one but two documentary projects, as the BBC has just announced that they are going to work with the activist on a new series.

Variety reports that the series will follow Thunberg’s encounters with scientists and fellow activists, but will also be a “coming of age” story that will emphasize the quieter moments of Thunberg’s journey. The announcement comes not long after Hulu said they were also working on a documentary starring Thunberg. The filmmakers behind that project have been following Thunberg since her first school strike in 2018.

It sounds from the BBC announcement that their series might work together more than a straight docus series, but it will be interesting to see how every documentary pans over the activist, given the intense media attention already focused on her. Every second of Thunberg’s activism has been documented by herself or others, and I look forward to a portrait of her that takes into account all the moments of teenage normality in her clearly hectic life.

