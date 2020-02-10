Image: Getty

In her hit ‘Best Friends’, former pop pop star Sophia Grace announced: “I am your number one girl, I am your best friend / And I will always be there, until the end / Sophia Grace has your back, just know that / And that is why I am rappin” on this hot track. ” And although I cannot check whether this is true or not, I am almost sure Greta Gerwig and her own best friends listened to the national anthem during the limo ride to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party!

Gerwig appeared awardless on the gray carpet of the after party, but surrounded by her friends in free shades of mustard green. It seems much better anyway! Getty wasn’t kind enough to explain who one of them was, but Just Jared claims they are her “best friends.” I will believe it on my word!

As the connected leader, Gerwig was the only one in black, thanks to my enemy Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director for Dior. (I would recognize that pure fabric everywhere!) For the rest, I feel shades of Reformation or LA boutiques that copy Reformation. Maybe even Eileen Fisher? That is similar to the kind of things Gerwig would dress her in. (Just Jared)

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-DdsIVUuO7GM&start=0" data-chomp-id="DdsIVUuO7GM" data-recommend-id="youtube://DdsIVUuO7GM" id="youtube-DdsIVUuO7GM" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Kim Kardashian, who is consistently lucky enough to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, revealed that daughter last night north West has a private TikTok account. That follows, considering Kim and Kanye needed an interesting anecdote for reporters at a party where they are very out of place!

ET reports that while talking to the outlet, Kim claimed that her daughter’s next professional pivot point would be a TikTok star: “North has a private TikTok account, so we do a lot of TikToks together and put them into drafts. She is not allowed to post them, but we have many TikToks. I could post one soon. ”I can’t imagine that I will manage my child’s TikTok account in phase, but that is why Kris Jenner is damn rich and I am not. Kim just follows in the Kardashian tradition! (ET)

Anyway, here’s something Cardi B is on:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1226707152674283520&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1226707152674283520" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

About the Kardashians , nail without head Pitt their date night crashed. (ET)

, their date night crashed. (ET) Speak about Brad Pitt , he claims that he writes all his speeches about prizes. Natural guest! (Page six)

, he claims that he writes all his speeches about prizes. Natural guest! (Page six) Bong Joon Ho won so many prizes, he apologized for the engravers of the Oscars statue. (People)

won so many prizes, he apologized for the engravers of the Oscars statue. (People) Porsha Williams really wants to be a hot dog baron Dennis McKinley . (Hollywood Life)

really wants to be a hot dog baron . (Hollywood Life) unfortunately, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Simply shocked)

and appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Simply shocked) Prince Harry uses hair thickening treatments in the last ditch to combat family genes. (Page six)

.