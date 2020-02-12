Gregg Popovich calls Chris Paul a “special guy”

After the San Antonio Spurs’ victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder (114-106), Gregg Popovich spoke about Chris Paul and how rare players like him are.

According to Gregg Popovich, there aren’t many veterans enthusiastic about looking after young players like Chris Paul. This makes him a “special guy”:

“It’s rarer than you think. There isn’t one or two of them on every NBA team. Some NBA teams don’t have one. So he’s a special guy.”

Gregg Popovich on Chris Paul

Pop was asked how often there are guys like Chris Paul, veterans excited to look after young players.

“It’s rarer than you think. There isn’t one or two of them on every NBA team. Some NBA teams don’t have one. So he’s a special guy.”

– Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 11, 2020

The 34-year-old was the most notable player in Thunder’s defeat when he scored 31 points and gave 7 assists. This season the CP3 averages 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Chris Paul highlights:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Szj8AFe6Cpw (/ embed)

Game review:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCc1Xmp7cWs (/ embed)