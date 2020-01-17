Greg Hildebrandt discusses his classic Star Wars poster

The story behind the creation of Greg and Tim Hildebrandt’s legendary Star Wars poster is told in a new documentary about Greg’s life and his career currently in production by producer Erik Sharkey and Kevin Burke. io9 take a look at Hildebrandt’s story.

The story of the original Star Wars cut sheets is unique in that they changed several times, even during the release of the film. The first poster that almost everyone knows. It’s a neatly composed picture of a boy with a lightsaber, a young woman by his side, and a huge helmet behind which ships fly. This poster was made by artist Tom Jung – but as Hildebrandt mentioned in the clip above, it wasn’t what George Lucas wanted. He wanted a little more “comic-y,” and the Hildebrandts were made to do just that while maintaining the general idea and composition of Jung’s poster.

“Tim and I talked about what the hell more comic means,” Hildebrandt told io9 on the phone last week. “I imagined more intense colors, basically just a stronger, stronger contrast between warm and cool colors, and maybe the [characters] should be sexier.”

The Hildebrandts took Polaroids from two people who were in their studio that day – Greg’s ex-wife who represents Princess Leia and a mutual friend for Luke Skywalker – as a light reference. They then revised the Jung poster slightly to add more details and updated versions of the characters, and completed a brand new painting in 36 hours.

I was lucky enough to talk to Greg last year before interviewing him in Issue 189 of Star Wars Insider Magazine, and you can hear that here. Stay tuned because Making Tracks will be back very soon for 2020.