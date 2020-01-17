Green tea – and virtually every tea – is filled with antioxidants that offer a wealth of benefits, from heart health to bone health and reduced cancer risk to lowering blood pressure and blood sugar and improving mood.

There is also evidence that compounds in green tea, as well as in oolong and white tea, can contribute to weight loss, says Neva Cochran, a Dallas-based nutritionist.

But she says, “Tea is not a panacea for weight loss or any other illness or discomfort.” Drinking green tea as part of a balanced diet could offer a small amount of weight loss and help with weight management.

What exactly is green tea?

Green tea is made from non-oxidized leaves of Camellia sinensis and originally comes from China and India. Non-oxidized means that it is processed less and contains more antioxidants than other types of tea.

Green tea contains no calories when brewed and unsweetened. It contains caffeine, but has a lower content than black tea or coffee.

Take care of “healthy” ice cream. These new products often contain ingredients like sugar alcohols, chicory root or inulin, which can cause gas, gas and even diarrhea in some people.

Green tea also contains polyphenols, chemicals found naturally in plants that are anti-inflammatory and can reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

Matcha is a popular variety of green tea made from ground tea leaves. Unlike green tea made with a tea bag that was removed after brewing, when you drink matcha you actually consume the leaves, which has an antioxidant effect.

Related: Imitator Starbucks Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

How can green tea help you lose weight?

The caffeine and catechins, a type of antioxidant found in green tea, can stimulate processes in the body that help you lose weight, says Cochran. These include thermogenesis, the body’s heat production, which consumes calories, and fat oxidation or fat burning.

According to a study published in the International Journal, green, white and oolong tea increase energy consumption by 4 to 5%, fat oxidation by 10 to 16% and counteract the drop in metabolic rate that can occur during weight loss and obesity.

An analysis of several studies on green tea catechins found that weight loss and weight management have benefits, Cochran says.

Although research shows that green tea has fat burning and metabolic properties, the resulting weight loss is often minimal. A study published in Clinical Nutrition in 2016 found that overweight women who took green tea extract, equivalent to about 15 cups of green tea, for 12 weeks lost an average of 2.4 pounds compared to those who took one Placebo took and lost 4.4 pounds.

Most green tea weight loss studies have focused on tea extracts, not brewed tea, Cochran notes.

“These extracts are used in the studies in much larger amounts than someone would typically drink tea in two to three cups a day,” she says. “So it’s difficult to apply the weight loss results only to drinking tea.”

Got a buddy watching the round. You are less likely to overeat or stay up late and watch your favorite show when someone else is with you.

Green tea does not counteract poor nutrition

Swallowing green tea while on a poor diet will do little to reduce weight, says Cochran.

“A poor diet with tea is still a poor diet,” she says. “(Green tea) can be a supplement to a healthy, balanced diet, possibly increasing weight loss by a small amount.”

How much green tea you should consume to see the benefits of losing weight is unclear. This is because studies have shown different results based on the level of obesity, diet, physical activity, genetics, body composition and other factors.

Focusing on a balanced, mostly plant-based diet and eating mindfully can bring the best results for weight loss or weight management. Green tea can be a healthy supplement, especially if you need a little caffeine fix.

If you regularly drink soda or other sugary drinks, switching to green tea can reduce sugar and calorie intake and help you lose weight.

Related topics: Sweet Swaps – How to Cut Sugar in America’s Favorite Drinks

Don’t sweeten your tea

Since green tea is naturally calorie-free, drinking unsweetened, brewed tea offers the best potential for weight loss. Stirring in milk, honey, or sugar adds calories and could also balance the fat and calorie burning properties of green tea, says Cochran.

Studies also show that adding milk to tea can reduce antioxidants by about 25%.

“Honey can actually increase tea’s antioxidant potential, according to a study, but adds calories so the net effect can be negligible,” she says.

Do keto? Check out the best keto sugar substitutes.