Green is the new black

Credit: Wits University

Green cars and green energy are not new. Very few conversations go by without mentioning green energy variants.

However, there is a new kid on the block who proves that new research could dramatically reduce CO2 emissions from our cars, saving you money in terms of fuel consumption: green tires.

In November, two trucks returned wrapping around a route at the Gerotek Test Facility in Pretoria. One of these trucks resulted in conventional tires, the other was fitted with a brand new set of low rolling green “tires”.

(Low) Pulling on the green

As each vehicle was maintained at a constant speed of 80km / h, the researchers closely monitored various data sets – including fuel efficiency – derived from the vehicles. Every two hours, drivers would run 10-20 minutes.

“The problem facing tire companies is that they have had difficulty accepting green truck tires in the industry because fuel consumption depends on so many variables,” says Professor Frank Kienhöfer at the Witschild School of Mechanical, Industrial and Aeronautical Engineering. “You look at the driver, the wind speed and the vehicle. It all means that the tire companies are trying to identify that the tires can make a difference in fuel savings.”

A research team, comprised of Michelin, Iveco, Afrit, Lafarge and Total members with Cambridge University’s Wits research institutes and the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research, was appointed to see if green tires really make a difference, creating a highly controlled test environment.

Tire tested

The tests, over a year in the making, were created by Wits researchers, who oversaw everything from keeping track of the test path to developing the test protocols.

“What makes low rolling tires different is that the materials are slightly different, they have silicon instead of carbon and the tread is different,” says Kienhöfer.

“There is less energy lost in terms of tire rotation and this is manifested at low temperatures.” They are considered safe as conventional tires.

Once the team started looking at the results, they were pleasantly surprised. They found that, at 80 km / h, the long-haul truck burns eight percent less fuel in green tires than in conventional tires. This means that 8% less CO2 was emitted into the atmosphere by a single truck. Multiplying this with all the trucks on our roads could make a big difference.

“We thought the difference would be more in the park of 5 to 6 percent,” says Rehaan Abdulla, an MSc student involved in the study. “So there seem to be huge advantages to using low-resistance tires.”

Although green tires have a 25% shorter life span than their traditional bonds, they still have the advantage when it comes to the financial benefits to the transport companies. Kienhöfer points out that this fuel saving could increase profits by 40 percent, even when calculating shorter tire life.

Tests on oil recycled from tires find cleaner diesel blend

Provided by

Wits University

Reference:

Green is the new black (2020, January 17)

retrieved on 17 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-green-black.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.