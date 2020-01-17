Green Day 2020 US Tour Tickets On Sale Now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Green Day, the famous American rock group from East Bay, California, is launching its 2020 tour which will take place in the United States. The rock band can be described as punk revivalists who play catchy punk-pop music. The group was influenced by punk groups like the Ramones and Dead Kennedys. Green Day is ranked 91st in VH1’s “100 greatest artists of all time”.
In 2015, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, clearly Green Day is one of the best groups in the market. The Dookie and American Idiot albums were both placed on Rolling Stone’s list of “500 Greatest Albums of All Time”.
SUN
AUGUST 16
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
5:30 p.m. – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA, United States
FRI
21ST OF AUGUST
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
5:30 p.m. – Nationals Park, Washington, DC, USA
SAT
AUGUST 22
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
5:30 p.m. – Citi Field, Flushing, NY, USA
GAME
AUGUST 27
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
5:30 p.m. – Fenway Park, Boston, MA, USA
SAT
AUGUST 29
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
5:30 p.m. – Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
