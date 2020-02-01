‘Great Drama Party’ from Delhi is becoming too expensive for the country: BJP Leader Targets AAP Govt

On Saturday, two days after a youth shot a gun at a group of anti-CAA demonstrators at Jamia University, another man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later detained.

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the AAP about the shooting incidents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests here, the BJP’s organizational secretary B L Santhosh said Delhi’s “big drama party” is becoming too expensive for the country.

On Saturday, two days after a youth shot a gun at a group of anti-CAA demonstrators at Jamia University, another man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later detained.

Without mentioning a political party or person, Santhosh said in a series of tweets: “… first it was lies for 54 months … then freebies for 6 months … now last 30 days of dramas.”

On the one hand, this is happening and on the other, the Modi government is fighting for justice for Nirbhaya in the Supreme Court, he said.

Santhosh’s comments anticipate the polls of the Delhi meeting of 8 February.

The BJP and the AAP are attacking each other in their poll campaign on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

“Another drama today. This time the gunshot is near Shaheen Bagh. The acts look too dramatic to be real. Person is waving a gun … shooting some bullets, calling some words to a community. It Delhi’s big drama party is becoming too expensive for the country, “he tweeted.

