Great Briton caught in a city blocked by coronavirus

UK grandmother with heart problems trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus outbreak (Image: Facebook / Rex / EPA)

A grandmother with respiratory problems and a limited supply of medicines is trapped in China and cannot return home after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Veronica Theobald, of Lancaster, was due to return to England on Monday after visiting her son Kharn Lambert, who has lived Wuhan for the past five years.

The 81-year-old woman has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has not left the house where she stays for more than a week for fear of getting sick.

Mr. Lambert, a physical education teacher, said: “It is not known how long he will have to stay here, and I am worried that he will run out of the medications he needs for his health, so I am in constant contact with the British embassy.” .

‘I worry if I have to go out for some reason why I will bring something home and she will get infected and get sick.

With a closed city, Veronica Theobald, 81, is now trapped in China (Image: Facebook)

‘He only brought enough medications for his time here plus an additional week in case of flight delays, etc. But nothing can prepare him for this.

“My family at home is extremely worried about her, but I am trying to assure you that I am taking care of her as well as possible.”

Lambert said the embassy put them in touch with a doctor who will monitor his grandmother’s health after the weekend.

He claimed that hysteria had begun to descend over the city in the last 24 hours, due to the short time people were given to prepare for the closure.

However, he added that supermarkets that had been cleared of stocks had since been replenished.

Son Kharn Lambert said the closure caused “hysteria” in Wutan (Image: Facebook)

He said: “Due to the hysteria caused by yesterday’s closure, it was difficult to get food and any available food had increased its price.”

The Chinese government has closed transport in at least 10 cities around Wuhan, affecting 33 million people as efforts to stop the spread of the disease intensify.

Many public events are being canceled and major tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City and Disneyland are closed.

The World Health Organization has not declared the outbreak as a global emergency.