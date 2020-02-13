Great Britain is going to set up ‘first internet watchdog’ to regulate harmful social media content

The British government said on Wednesday that it was planning to allow its broadcast regulator to monitor the internet and issue “substantial fines” to giants of social media that do not remove harmful content. Media minister Nicky Morgan told parliament that she “intended” to appoint the Office of Communications (Ofcom) responsible for overseeing online content. But she said the expanded agency, called “the first internet watchdog” by British media, would miss the power to remove offensive material or block platforms that “fail to honor their duty of care.”

These suggestions were set out in a series of proposals published by the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May last April. Prime Minister Boris Johnson took over last July and first focused on controlling the Brexit crisis. But Britain left the European Union safely last month and its government is now preparing for its own vision of the country.

Morgan and Interior Minister Priti Patel published a report in which Ofcom “was given the power to issue warnings, notifications and significant fines” to social media “companies that fail to comply with their duty of care”. The two high ministers emphasized that they were equally aware of respect for freedom of expression and remained a “pro-technological government”.

“We will not prevent adults from accessing or posting legal content, nor will companies require them to remove specific pieces of legal content,” the two senior ministers wrote. “The new regulatory framework instead requires companies, where relevant, to explicitly state which content and behavior is acceptable on their sites and that platforms then consistently enforce it.”

No execution fines

Founded in 2002, Ofcom began formally overseeing television and radio the following year. It receives thousands of viewer and listener complaints every year about potentially biased or offensive programming and other unsuitable material. But Britain has no official internet or social media regulator and is looking for ways to prevent harmful online material from reaching children.

The issue became more urgent in 2017 when a 14-year-old girl committed suicide after following a series of suicide and depression accounts on Instagram and Pinterest. “Two-thirds of UK adults are worried about online content and nearly half say they have seen hateful content in the last year,” said the report on Wednesday. “In a large study among young people who had cyberbullying, 37 percent had developed depression and 26 percent had suicidal thoughts.”

Social media giants such as Facebook want governments to adopt a common rulebook and monitoring bodies that can reduce the pressure of their own executive teams. The British government has been consulting top social media managers for over a year about its proposals. The role of Great Britain in drawing up a universal solution was reinforced by the appointment of Mark Zuckerberg in 2018 of former British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg as head of Facebook for international affairs and communication. Clegg and Zuckerberg are now setting up a supervisory board on Facebook that would make definitive statements about content.

According to the new British report, social media executives revolted against the idea that London imposes a fine on individual managers who have not addressed harmful content. The proposal was seen by the media minister in May as a last resort. “Senior manager liability emerged as a concern,” said the Wednesday report. “Discussions with industry pointed to the risk of possible negative effects on the attractiveness of the British technology sector.”

It said that consultations with the wider public expressed fears of “excessive enforcement” that “forced companies to block user-generated content to prevent fines”. The government said it will now start drafting the corresponding legislation and release more details in the coming months.

