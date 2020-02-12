Great Britain begins to set up the first Internet watchdog

The British government is trying to combat “online damage”.

The UK government said on Wednesday that it plans to allow its broadcasting agency to monitor the Internet and impose substantial fines if social media giants fail to remedy “online damage.”

Media minister Nicky Morgan told Parliament she was “determined” to empower the Office of Communications (Ofcom) to monitor online content created by users.

However, she said that the expanded agency, dubbed the “first internet watchdog” by the UK media, would not be able to cut offensive posts or block platforms that violate “their due diligence”.

These proposals were spelled out in a series of proposals released by the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May last April.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took over in July and initially focused on coping with the Brexit crisis.

But Britain has safely left the European Union last month and its government is now preparing to give the country its own vision.

Morgan and Home Secretary Priti Patel released a report describing Ofcom’s “authority to issue warnings, notices and significant fines to companies” that “facilitates the exchange of (abusive) user-generated content.”

The two high-ranking ministers stressed that they were equally aware of respecting freedom of expression and remaining a “technology-friendly government”.

“We will not prevent adults from accessing or publishing legal content, nor will we require companies to remove certain legal content,” they wrote.

“Instead, the new legal framework requires companies to explicitly state what content and behaviors are acceptable on their websites, if any, and that platforms consistently enforce this.”

“Legal but harmful”

Ofcom was founded in 2002 and officially began monitoring television and radio the following year.

However, the UK has no official internet or social media regulator and is looking for ways to prevent harmful online material from reaching children.

The issue became even more pressing when a British schoolgirl killed herself on Instagram and Pinterest in 2017 after a series of reports of suicide and depression.

“Two thirds of adults in the UK are concerned about online content, and almost half claim to have seen hateful content last year,” the Wednesday report said.

Social media giants like Facebook want governments to adopt common rules and oversight bodies that could relieve their own management teams.

“New rules are needed so that we take a more general approach across platforms and private companies don’t make so many important decisions alone,” Facebook replied to Wednesday’s report.

“All new rules must protect people from harm without compromising freedom of expression,” he added.

The major technology companies have stated that the government should also clarify how “legal content” is defined.

The Internet Association lobby, which represents companies like Amazon and Google, said it had several “problems” with the UK plan.

This includes “the scope of regulation, the treatment of legal but potentially harmful content and enforcement powers,” said UK chief Daniel Dyball.

No fines for executives

The government has been consulting top social media managers on their proposals for over a year.

Britain’s role in developing a universal solution was strengthened by Mark Zuckerberg’s appointment of former British Vice Prime Minister Nick Clegg as head of Facebook’s global affairs and communications in 2018.

Clegg and Zuckerberg are now setting up a supervisory board on Facebook to make final decisions about controversial content.

The UK report said social media managers rebelled against the idea of ​​punishing individual managers in London who failed to respond to the regulator’s warnings.

The proposal was seen as a last resort by the media minister in May.

“The liability of senior managers was cause for concern,” the Wednesday report said.

“Discussions with industry highlighted the risk of potential negative effects on the attractiveness of the UK technology sector.”

The government said it would submit its final proposals in the coming months.

