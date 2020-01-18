Grayson County schools will use the app to improve student safety

An application is being implemented in Commonwealth schools to save student lives.

The In FORCE911 application is designed for use in emergency situations, such as active shooter situations, and allows two-way communication between school staff and law enforcement.

The app was first implemented in Bedford County in early 2018, and now Grayson County schools are expected to start using the app within the next six weeks.

“These children have become important to me, it’s the understatement of the century,” says Joseph Poole, responsible for educational resources in Grayson County.

Poole patrols the hallways every week in his role as school resource officer, and he has developed close ties with many students.

“One of them here is my flesh and my blood. The others, I have the impression that they are. So any advantage we can overcome over someone who wants to do bad will towards him is worth millions to me, ”says Poole.

That’s why Grayson County Schools and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to implement the app. There are plans to streamline communications, reducing the response time by several minutes required when a dispatch center routes a phone call to a local response agency. Instead, through the use of the app, school staff can send an alert at the touch of a button and communicate directly with first responders.

“It gives us a small advantage to get it out there faster to more people,” said the temple director of Grayson County High School.

Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan says the school system and the sheriff’s office have divided the cost of the software. And Vaughan thinks that using the app will save precious time.

“Time is of the essence in these emergencies. So even if we save two to three minutes, you know, we could save lives, ”says Vaughan.

Once the alert is sent, law enforcement officials can also send a reverse alert, sending instructions to the school based on the information they have gathered.

“We will be able to use the app to notify schools of potentially dangerous situations in the community, if they are to find themselves in a lockout situation,” says Vaughan.

Brandon Flanagan, President and CEO of IN FORCE911, issued the following statement:

“IN FORCE911 is a real-time response to a long-standing problem of senseless acts of violence. Software is the way of the future because, as we have learned, reducing the response time of law enforcement will ultimately save lives because the software simultaneously streamlines communication from the point of contact, to the first stakeholders. Collectively, it is our responsibility to prevent these targeted acts of violence from occurring in our public and private schools. We are proud to announce this partnership with Grayson County and appreciate their leadership and unwavering dedication to improving school safety! ”