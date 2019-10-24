Gravity blankets could be your cure for insomnia, anxiety, and restlessness

Have you heard of gravity blankets? They can weigh up to 25 pounds, they have become very popular in recent years, and the benefits seem to be numerous.

First, let’s explain exactly what a gravity blanket is.

Simply put, it’s heavier than a normal blanket – like a lot more – and comes in a variety of weights and sizes. The use of an internal grid seam ensures that the internal microbeads of the ceiling remain evenly distributed.

Ideally, the weighted blankets make up 7 to 12 percent of your body weight.

If you have a hard time imagining what that feels like, think of the feeling that an X-ray apron gives you in the dentist’s office.

People report “magic” of the ceiling

While there aren’t many published studies on the blankets, first-hand experiences seem to confirm their magic.

“I took a nap with my sister’s weighted blanket. I felt like someone enchanted me. I was gone in a few minutes,” said Lori Housman.

Many people have said that the blanket has helped them relax and sleep better, along with other problems.

“My husband sometimes has restless legs and that really helps,” said Kate Robinson. “I’ve had raging thoughts and trouble falling asleep in the past. Since we got the covers, I haven’t had a night that it’s difficult to fall asleep. I also feel like I sleep much deeper.”

Jaclyn Annis said she wasn’t going to trade hers for anything.

“I find it difficult to relax to fall asleep. I’ve always wrapped myself in several blankets because the weight and pressure calm me down,” said Annis. On the other hand, it helps me with stress and anxiety. “

What does the gravity blanket do?

People seem to love it, but what exactly does it do? According to gravityblankets.com, the weight of the blanket is said to relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged.

It can reduce stress and anxiety through the use of deep touch pressure stimulation.

Applied behavioral analysts report that when the body is put under a lot of pressure, the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) is switched to the parasympathetic nervous system (PSNS) – what we call “fight or flight”.

SNS is the so-called “warning system” of the body. Think of stressful situations, such as pressure, when you have a deadline for something, almost get into a car accident, or drive in a heavy storm.

If the SNS takes over your body for too long, you can get nervous, irritated, and anxious or tired.

Low pressure stimulation can increase serotonin and melatonin, which relaxes you and lowers cortisol, which is responsible for stress.

Triggering these things can lead to more motivation, impulse control, better attention, memory, social behavior and digestion.

If you are more relaxed and less stressed, you can fall asleep faster and fall into a much deeper sleep.

A Swedish study found that 31 men and women who suffered from insomnia reported calmer and more comfortable sleep after using the blanket for two weeks, according to WebMD.

Deep pressure has been found not only to calm people who are afraid, but also to help people who suffer from attention problems, PTSD, and autism, among others.

Help with sensory processing problems

This is where the SNS comes in again. Applied behavioral analysts say that children with autism or sensory processing disorders spend a lot of time in the SNS, and even if they find a way to calm down, they can be triggered quickly.

When this deep pressure is applied, it helps the PSNS get involved and calm the person down.

“They are great! I use them almost every day at school with my children,” said Erin Easum, a teacher who works with children with special needs. “They are a great tool to use in a comforting corner and in a circle They serve many purposes: safety, reassurance, sensory and spatial perception for friends nearby. “

There is also a gravity chilled ceiling for everyone who gets hot quickly or who live in a warmer climate and cannot imagine not sweating under these conditions. It’s designed to wick away moisture and keep users cool and comfortable, but still carries the same weight.

The Gravity Blanket was named by Time magazine in its best inventions of 2018 and featured in “Today’s” in “Men’s Health”, “CountryLiving”, “Glamor”, “New York Post” and “WebMD”.

How else can it help?

As we said before, the benefits of the blanket seem to be diverse. Gravure therapy offers, among other things, the following ways in which people can be positively influenced:

Decreased hypersensitivity to touch

Improved social interaction

Improved focus

Reduced incidence of seizures

Decrease in self-harm

Increased happiness

It couldn’t hurt anyone to be luckier, could it?

Have you tried the gravity blanket? Did it help you deal with anything you struggled with? Let us know in the comment section below.