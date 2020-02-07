Grant Williams from Celtics names four superstars on the team

Photo: Bart Young / Getty Images

Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams spoke to the media ahead of the team’s European primetime game against OKC Thunder on Sunday.

Question: “On Sunday you will be thundering at the NBA Primetime in Europe. It will be the first time that you have dealt with them since Russell Westbrook left. What do you expect from them?”

GW: “A fast team. When you look at the team they have, they often play with Lu Dort, Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous in a three-guard line-up, and they’re very fast. Steven Adams is an inner force, a man, and you just have to be prepared to adapt to your physicality and speed. They are a talented team and a team that nobody spoke of before the season. Now you look at them and are really happy to compete against them. Danilo Gallinari has a good year, so just try to get the same energy, but play with the right mindset.

Q: You have a number of guys who are superstars, but if you had to choose one or two, what were the outstanding names you saw as a newbie, who would they be?

GW: “A superstar? I don’t know if I can choose one or two. I can choose four. The four we have are Kemba (Walker) JT (Jayson Tatum) JB (Jaylen Brown) and Gordon (Hayward). These are the four superstars and we have a star in Marcus (Smart) and you will make it. We have a lot of talented players and in terms of a superstar, these are the guys who get these substantial deals because they are so talented and have proven themselves throughout their careers, and Marcus is the same way – he was a star in his Role and can take any position. I am very grateful for the team I am on. “

Question: “Since you raised Kemba, what has he brought to the team?”

GW: “A leadership feeling that you don’t normally see. It has the unique property of not only speaking to everyone in the right way, but having energy every day and being a type you can rely on. That is exactly what you need for a leader and a point guard, so he has a lot of talent on the offensive, but he also comes on board. It’s not one of those little guards who’s defended because he’s all open every night the place. He not only puts his body on the line, but also his heart on the line. “

Q: You obviously saw the changes in the NBA All Star game in honor of Kobe. What do you think about it?

GW: “It’s hard to see, but it’s also difficult to honor him as we can and his legacy – him and his daughter and the other seven victims who were killed.” It’s definitely difficult, but I’m glad the NBA is trying to make it easier for all of us. “

Question: Do you think you should find other ways to honor his legacy, whatever you can?

GW: I think whatever you can do. I can’t really think about it enough because the more ideas you have, the more you start thinking about it. For me, it’s all about honoring him in every possible way, and I think they will please him. “

NBA Sundays presented by NBA2K20 on Sky Sports – part of a record 48 prime time games running live on Sky Sports every weekend from 7 p.m. This week on February 9, the Boston Celtics on Sky Sports Arena will take place in the Oklahoma City Thunder from 8:30 p.m.