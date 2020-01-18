Grant Gustin's 'The Flash' unveils First Post 'Crisis' Synopsis

The sudden synopsis for the first episode of Grant Gustin’s The Flash after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event has been unveiled.

Grant Gustin’s The Flash had a great time in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. From almost dying to a run with Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, Grant Gustin’s version of the speed star has had a lot to do with Crisis. Now the sudden synopsis for the first episode after The Flash’s crisis has been unveiled and it seems that Grant Gustin’s character is not getting any easier.

The episode entitled Marathon is broadcast on February 4 and promises a life-threatening situation for Iris and a new director for Grant Gustin’s The Flash:

“Marathon” – (8:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen has printed an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and tries to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) has to face the consequences of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett.

What do you all think about this synopsis? Who would hunt Iris in The Flash? What is in-store for the character of Grant Gustin after Crisis? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for The Flash:

Based on characters from DC’s The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle accelerator explosion, a dark matter lightning storm hits Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, pouring him at superhuman speed. For now only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world discovers that Barry Allen has become … The Flash.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

Source: Comicbook.com

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved with!