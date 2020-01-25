New artwork for the sixth season of Grant Gustin’s The Flash shows the titular character with a hood with white eyes.

During the past six seasons of The Flash, Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster has attracted several outfits with various adjustments. Digital artists, however, have still taken on the task of presenting new costumes for Grant Gustin’s The Flash via fan art.

Now Instagram user Israel Morales has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the flash of Grant Gustin with white eyes visors on his mask. As fans can see, the result shows Grant Gustin’s The Flash with a white-eyed hood, no different than the mask worn by the Fastest Man Alive in comics and cartoons.

Ezra Miller shares a new BTS image with The Flash by Grant Gustin

View the illustrations below with The Glash by Grant Gustin.

A quick edit of the visor (should they add them?) Ϟ ϟ 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨 @FLASHDCTV 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕖 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕥! the ϟ # theflash # theflashcw # flashdctv # grantgustin # batwoman # rubyrose # nora # barryallen # noraallen # 2024 # 2049 # theflashseason6 # xs # crisisoninfiniteearths # elongated # legendsoftomorrow # supergirl # arrow # COIE # cwcrossover

Do you think the hood with white eyes looks good for Grant Gustin’s The Flash? Sound out in the comments!

Concept artist “The Flash” reveals updated design for the Speedster by Ezra Miller

Grant Gustin’s The Flash continues in about two weeks with the episode entitled “Marathon” and you can read the official synopsis below:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen has printed an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and tries to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) has to face the consequences of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (# 610). Original air date 2/4/2020.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

The Flash is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW. Stay informed for the latest news about the Grant Gustin series.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize Timothy Dalton’s The Chief, Diane Guerrero’s Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade’s Cyborg, April Bowlby’s Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer’s Negative Man, and Brendan Fraser’s Robotman. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

