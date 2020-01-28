Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist pay tribute to 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell

Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist honored Arrow star Stephen Amell for laying the foundation for the Arrowverse in a recent interview.

After the death of the crossover event Crisis On Infinite Earths, Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow series ends its eight-year run on The CW. Many seem to forget that Stephen Amell’s Arrow laid the foundation for the modern era of superhero dramas, and without him we would never have seen such movies as The Flash or Supergirl on television. As soon as Arrow is over, the gates to the Arrowverse will be owned by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, who play The Flash and Supergirl respectively.

In an interview with TV Guide, Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist discussed what Stephen Amell and Arrow meant to them, as well as the Arrowverse as a whole. Melissa Benoist discussed how without Arrow the television would not have received its own version of the Justice League.

“Stephen all started this. And the legacy he leaves behind is pretty incredible. You know, we almost have our own Justice League on television, and the universe is huge and it was always at the helm. So it will be different without him and an adjustment without him there and without all the Arrow people there. “

Grant Gustin kept his tribute to Stephen Amell very short and sweet and quoted how the Arrow star always stood behind him.

“Stephen has always been so wonderful to me, personally, and only to the world as a whole. He has definitely been the leader of the Arrowverse, and I don’t want to take that place. They are being missed.”

Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist collaborated several times with Stephen Amell, with their most recent stint, Crisis On Infinite Earths. Now that Stephen Amell has left the shared universe, it is up to Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist to usher in the Arrowverse and be inclusive for all the new spin-offs that will eventually come.

Here is the official summary for the Arrow Series by Stephen Amell:

STEPHEN AMELL IS UNDERSTANDING AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

Arrow plays Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, Joseph David-Jones, LaMonica Garrett and Katie Cassidy.

The final of the Arrow series will be broadcast on January 28 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Keep up to date with the latest news about Arrow star Stephen Amell and the future of Arrowverse stars Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.