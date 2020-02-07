Grandpa sets ‘My Wife’ as a status after Facebook asks him ‘What’s his Mind’

Grandparents can be cute in many ways. But when they join social media, the results are often hilarious and heartwarming.

In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared his grandfather’s first experience with social media after creating a Facebook account for his grandfather when he received a new smartphone. He also explained to Grandpa how everything worked.

The next day the user saw a status update of his grandfather’s wall with the text “my wife.” Confused, he asked his grandfather about this to get an “aww-inspiring” answer.

The grandfather revealed that he simply responded to the famous Facebook question: “What are you thinking about?” While he had his wife in mind, he just wrote it honestly.

I made my Nana his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smartphone. Today I saw his Facebook status “my wife”, I didn’t get it, so I called him and asked about the status and he said Facebook puchra tha whats think of my wife.

– Agha (@Agha_themoiz) 5 February 2020

The exchange has won hearts online.

While someone wrote: “That’s more than cute”. Another wrote: “True love in its purest form”.

That is more than adorable … May Allah bless them both

– Faeza Dawood (@FaezaDawood) 5 February 2020

True love in its purest form … may Allah bless him.

– Schneider (@ Aun_254) 5 February 2020

wow … a real soul in the world of fake

– عمار (@thelastturban) 5 February 2020

This is the cutest thing I’ve heard in a long time 😍

– Dr. Nazma (@nazmaaman) February 6, 2020

“Women must cast their vote after consulting men from their home” Arvind Kejriwal is a degree a women’s hatred. #NeverMyLeader https://t.co/Ep2dWNfjEN

– Monica (@TrulyMonica) 8 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/UeWyBtDvl3

– Oish khan (@ Oish20) February 5, 2020

The best thing I read today vandaag

– Aq10 (@FatmaAqdas) 6 February 2020

A Twitter user linked the cute love story with the lovey dovey couple in the animated film Up.

pic.twitter.com/LKAolhPM8w

– karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) 6 February 2020

People were left mushy and warm.

pic.twitter.com/MPEpCU3wpW

– Talavya Sakhare (@TalavyaSakhare) 6 February 2020

The post, first shared on February 5, 2020, has been loved by more than 14,000 people on Twitter and has been tweeted 2.4K times.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

. (TagsToTranslate). Viral post