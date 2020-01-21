Grandpa-Locka property owners are suing County for higher water bills

OPA-LOCKA, fla. – Residents and business owners of Opa-Locka have complained that their water is shut off due to unpaid bills.

For some property owners in the city, water bills have skyrocketed in the past few months, in some cases even over 1000%.

Water billing is part of a solution for Grandpa-locka’s long descent into FBI-investigated fraud and corruption.

Miami-Dade County performed meter reading and billing, replacing or calibrating 4,600 meters.

Earlier misinterpretations, whether over or under calculated, are credited or recalculated.

For some property owners who had paid low water bills for years, this means that the amounts owed are now exponentially higher.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the owners to prevent the county from shutting down the water due to the increased bill amounts.

Miami-Dade County officials told Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg that they are working with many property owners to pay these new bills, and in some cases offer payment plans.

Only the owners who don’t pay anything can have the water turned off.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.