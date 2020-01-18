Grandmother released from hospital after being struck by a stray bullet in Fort Lauderdale - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A grandmother was released from the hospital after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while watching TV at her Fort Lauderdale home.

On Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Doshie Dixon got out of a car parked in the driveway of her home on Northwest 26th Street (2800).

7News cameras captured the 80-year-old, who tries to get out of the vehicle and get up with the help of relatives. When she got up, Dixon started to cry in pain.

“I’m hurt, disgusted,” said Dixon shortly after he got out of the car. “I was lying there watching TV and all I heard was a bang. The TV has gone out. “

The 80-year-old was sitting on a sofa in the house Thursday evening when a bullet shot through a side window and through the TV and hit her on the thigh.

The doctors were unable to remove the bullet in her thigh.

“I heard a bang and see the blood,” said Dixon. “I felt like something was burning and then I see the blood coming out.”

Angela Williams, Dixon’s daughter, was at home when she heard her mother scream.

“It was terrible to hear my mother scream like that,” Williams said, fighting the tears. “I heard a popping and she just screamed and then I knew she was shot.”

Williams was overwhelmed with emotion and turned away from the camera.

“I never thought that this would ever happen to me. Never, ”said Dixon.

The family wants the person responsible for this shootout to be held accountable and report.

“Give up because I haven’t done anything,” said Dixon.

Doctors said if the bullet continued to harass the 80-year-old for the next few weeks, she would have to go back to the hospital.

“I lived here for 14 years and never had a problem,” said son-in-law Horace Williams. “The bullet is shattered in her thigh and is not currently being removed.”

If you have information about this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and you may receive a $ 3,000 reward.

