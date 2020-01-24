Grande Six-Man Tag Team Match has no SmackDown

A WWE realization for SmackDown no canal FOX, a royal rumble realization for Road to WrestleMania.

O destaque deste show está a ser dado a um Six-Man Tag Team Match onde a equipa de Roman Reigns and The Usos unirá forças contra trio de King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, and dois dias do “Big Dog” and King Corbin se enfrentarem num Falls Count No Royal Rumble anywhere.

O WWE SmackDown comes from 01h to Portugal or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.

A WWE contribution will be created, which will be used for the following promoters:

– Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – Six Man Tag Team Match;

– Daniel Bryan and Bray are available for an official strap match at Royal Rumble.

No show for this product:

– Do you have a question about Lacey Evans, the winner of SmackDown Women, Bayley?

– Irá Braun Strowman contested Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Intercontinental Championship?

– Serão The Miz & John Morrison are new candidates for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the new day?

– O que se segue na história entre Otis and Mandy Rose?

Que expectativas tens para este WWE SmackDown?