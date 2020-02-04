Grand Central Terminal offers an exclusive Valentine’s dinner for a couple

For couples looking for a more intimate dinner location this Valentine’s Day, Grand Central Terminal advertises itself as the perfect choice.

While the transport hub usually evokes images of busy New Yorkers running to catch trains, Grand Central Terminal promises a few an “exclusive opportunity” to spend the vacation of love in an otherwise completely empty main hall.

In addition to having the terminal for themselves, the happy couple – chosen through an Instagram competition – will enjoy a three-course dinner with wine packages Michelin star restaurant Agern, special cocktails from Campbell Bar, gifts of candles and chocolate, and photos of the night taken by a professional photographer.

The dinner is also accompanied by music performed by a Steinway artist on a Steinway & Sons grand piano.

If that didn’t sound romantic enough, the winning couple will also have access to a 13,000-square-foot presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt hotel for a night worth a total retail value of $ 2,300.

However, there is only one catch – the opportunity is required to stay up late at night, as dinner is scheduled at 2.30 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at 2 p.m.

“Grand Central celebrates Valentine’s Day with an exclusive opportunity for one couple to spend a magical night under the stars of the iconic zodiac ceiling of the Terminal,” the competition description reads. “The entire Main Concourse will exclusively belong to one happy couple on Friday, February 14 from 2:30 am for two hours.”

To participate in the competition, interested parties must follow the lifestyle account @ love.GCT of the transport terminal, such as the recent “Valentines Under the Stars” post and a “date / soulmate / spouse / bestie” tag that you use to tag it want to share dinner with ”.

According to the account, access will be closed on Friday, February 7, with the winner randomly chosen on February 10 and notified via Instagram direct message.

More information about the competition can be found here.

