Grammy's President Deborah Dugan removed

Picture: Getty

When former Recording Academy President / CEO Neil Portnow resigned after telling women they had to “level up” to win Grammys, he was replaced by Executive Deborah Dugan. But just ten days before the award ceremony, Dugan was removed from her position in the company, the Los Angeles Times reported for the first time.

The New York Times reports that the reasons for her resignation are “the concern of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including the formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team” statement. A source close to the events told the newspaper that an assistant accused Dugan of “bullying-style management”.

But the allegation investigated by two independent investigators may not have been the only reason for Dugan’s fall. Sources told Variety that the removal could have been a “coup”, citing a person who said that “many board members couldn’t stand it”. The New York Times also reports that Dugan sent a memo to HR three weeks prior to her removal, worrying about the organization’s practices, including conflicts of interest with board members and “voting irregularities”. Yikes!

None of this contradicts the fact that an assistant filed a malpractice lawsuit that was so serious that she took time off from work. However, the sources in both pieces suggest that at a time when the academy may be resistant to change, especially by female executives, it is not a black and white matter.