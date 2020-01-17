Grammys President and CEO Deborah Dugan was placed on “administrative leave” after being charged with misconduct.

As the first woman in office, and in just six months, the media’s eyebrows rose a few days before the annual awards ceremony. While the details of the incident remain incredibly elusive, one thing is certain – Dugan plans to retaliate and promises to “reveal” what led to his departure.

The Recording Academy wrote in a statement to the Associated Press:

In light of concerns expressed to the Recording Academy board of directors, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a female senior member of the Recording Academy team, the board placed the president and chief from the management of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave, with immediate effect. Counsel also retained the services of two independent independent investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.

Dugan’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has since responded:

What was reported is not really the story to tell. When our ability to speak is not restricted by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you “show up” at the Recording Academy, a public, non-profit organization

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on January 26 on CBS. Performers include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Tyler, the creator, Lizzo and more. See the full list of candidates here.

Sources: AP News, Billboard