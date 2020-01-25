Grammys CEO Files Discrimination Complaint Against Recording Academy

the Grammys“First woman president and chief executive officer Deborah Dugan has filed an official complaint against the Recording Academy a few days before the annual awards ceremony. This occurs after she was put on administrative leave due to her “intimidating” management style.

Dugan announced Tuesday that she has filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In which, she describes the Grammys as a “network of boys’ clubs” where men work together at the expense of women and disenfranchised groups to fill their pockets and maintain a firm grip on the transactions of the ‘Academy”.

In addition, his lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin issued a joint statement:

The complaint we filed today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS, the former full name of the Academy) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein.

The Recording Academy’s attempt to challenge the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to divert attention from its own illegal activity. This blatant form of retaliation in American businesses is far too common, even after #MeToo, and we will use all legal means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

It gets more messy from there…

According to NPR, “the EEOC’s complaint includes several bomb charges, including that his predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped a female artist in New York; that she was in a hurry to hire (Neil) Portnow as a consultant for $ 750,000 by the president of the Academy’s board of directors, John Poppo; and that Academy General Counsel and former Chair of the Board, Joel Katz, sexually harassed Dugan in May 2019, when she was courted for the highest position at the Academy. “

Source: NPR