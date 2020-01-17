Grammys boss Deborah Dugan on administrative leave following allegation of misconduct

A week before this year’s Grammy Awards, Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of the Academy Recording, was put on leave to investigate allegations of misconduct. Variety first reported the news, which was confirmed by the Recording Academy.

Dugan was the subject of an allegation of misconduct by a senior employee of the Recording Academy team. Two independent independent investigators will conduct independent investigations into the allegations. Dugan started playing the role last August, succeeding Neil Portnow who left after insensitive remarks about women artists and their success at the Grammys.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson said, “The Academy Recording Board of Trustees is committed to promoting a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.”

The Grammys 2020 will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will take place on Sunday, January 26. Artists participating in the ceremony include Billie Eilish and Tyler, The Creator.

The FADER contacted the Recording Academy for more comments.