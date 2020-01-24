Scroll to view more pictures

For many, Grammys are a sign of success in the music industry, but for some who believe in the curse of Grammys Best New Artist winners, the awards are cause for concern. The “Best New Artist” category has been represented at the Grammys since its first award in 1959. Many of their winners have had incredible success, but some have taken a back seat – hence the curse. According to believers, the curse for Grammy’s best new artist is an actor’s inability to restore his success after his debut year. Basically luck for beginners, but the stakes are 1000 times.

One of these followers is Taffy Danoff from Starland Vocal Band, who took the Grammy for the best new artist home in 1977. In a 2002 interview for VH1’s 100 biggest one-hit wonders, Danoff explained how the award over-hyped the band and led their struggle. “We got two of the five Grammys – one was the best new artist. So that was basically the death kiss and I feel sorry for everyone who has had it since then, ”she said.

However, not every Best New Artist winner had a similar fate to the Starland Vocal Band. In fact, many have become household names. In front of us are the Grammy winners who have defeated the curse of the best new artist.

The Beatles – 1965

It should come as no surprise that the Beatles in 1965 (and this century also in TBH) were the best new artists. The band, which defeated artists like Petula Clark and Morgana King, won a total of seven Grammys decades of career. They received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and, at 20, have the most Billboard Hot 100 number 1 singles of all time. Her most successful single is “Hey Jude”. You were certainly not a victim of the Best New Artist Curse.

Carly Simon – 1972

In 1972 Simon beat artists like Bill Withers and Chase as the best new artist. The singer, best known for her songs “You’re So Vain” and “Nobody Does It Better”, won another Grammy in 1990, also received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her song “Let the River Run” by Working Girl.

Bette Midler – 1974

Midler was recognized in 1974 as the best new artist against artists like Marie Osmond and Barry White. Since then, Midler has won two more Grammys and two Emmys in 1992 and 1997. For her performance in Hello, Dolly! 2017, which means that it is an award away from an EGOT. Although she doesn’t have an Oscar, Midler was nominated twice.

Cyndi Lauper – 1985

After her victory as best new artist in 1985, Lauper, who defeated artists like The Judds and Corey Hart, received 15 more nominations. The singer, best known for songs like “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and “True Colors”, won her second Grammy in 2014 for her musical Kinky Boots. She also has an Emmy and Tony.

Sheryl Crow – 1995

Crow is one of the most awarded Grammy winners of all time. In 1995 she won the award for best new artist for acts such as Green Day and Counting Crows. Since then, Crow, who is known for songs like “All I Wanna Do” and “Soak Up the Sun”, has received a total of nine awards and 32 nominations.

LeAnn Rimes – 1997

Rimes became one of the youngest Grammy winners in 1997 when she took home the best new artist award and beat artists like Jewel and No Doubt. She also won a Grammy this year for her song “Blue”. Since then, Rimes has become a country icon and has become a film in cult films like Coyote Ugly.

Lauryn Hill – 1999

Hill defeated artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Natalie Imbruglia and Dixie Chicks and won the Best New Artist award in 1999. The artist, who was first known as a member of the Fugees, is known for tracks like “Doo Wop” and “Ex-Factor”. She is also considered one of the most influential rappers who shape hip-hop.

Christina Aguilera – 2000

Aguilera’s Best New Artist win came in 2000. The singer, who beat artists like Britney Spears and Kid Rock, won four more Grammys. She also took four places on the Billboard Hot 100, was a coach at The Voice and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Alicia Keys – 2002

Keys is the fourth most decorated woman in Grammy history. The singer was recognized as a Best New Artist in 2002 and has performed acts such as Nelly Furtado and Linkin Park. She has received a total of 15 awards from 21 nominations and has achieved two number 1 singles and four number 1 albums in the Billboard charts.

Maroon 5 – 2005

Maroon 5 prevailed against artists like Kanye West and Joss Stone in 2005 to be recognized as the Best New Artist. The band, known for songs like “She Will Be Loved” and “This Love”, won two more Grammys. However, most of the band’s successes can be seen on the radio. The group has four number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and several top 10 singles. Her lead singer Adam Levine was also a longtime trainer for The Voice.

John Legend – 2006

Legend beat acts like Ciara, Fall Out Boy and Keane for winning his Best New Artist in 2006. The singer, who is known for songs like “Ordinary People” and “All of Me”, won nine more Grammys also won two Emmys, an Oscar and a Tony, making it one of the few EGOTs in the entertainment industry.

Amy Winehouse – 2008

Winehouse heard of her victory as best new artist at a concert in London in 2008. The ceremony radiated her reaction, which shocked her face when she discovered that she won several awards in 2008, including “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”. She beat artists like Taylor Swift and Paramore as the best new artist this year. The singer died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, but her legacy lives on as one of the most popular Best New Artist winners of all time.

Adele – 2009

Adele is another Grammys record holder. The singer, who is known for songs like “Chasing Pavements” and “Hello”, has a total of 15 awards out of 18 nominations. She beat artists like the Jonas Brothers and Lady Antebellum as the best new artist in 2009. Since then Adele has won a Golden Globe and an Oscar and has recorded three number 1 albums.

Sam Smith – 2015

Smith’s beat acts such as Iggy Azalea, Bastille and Haim were named best new artist in 2015. Since then, the singer has won three more Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. He also had five number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has worked with artists such as Normani, Calvin Harris and John Legend.

Dua Lipa – 2019

Lipa may be one of the youngest winners in the Best New Artist category, but her career is promising. She won the 2019 prize and beat artists such as H.E.R., Bebe Rexha and Chloe x Halle. Lipa, who won a second Grammy for Best Dance Recording this year, had two number one singles in the UK and several top 10 hits.