One of our favorite things to do during the awards season is to turn on our inner critic of the fashion police and see the looks worn by more than one person. Imagine walking on a red carpet and encountering someone who wears exactly the same thing as you–embarrassing! However, the stake is not that high when it comes to hair and makeup. In fact, repeated seeing a particular hairstyle or lipstick color is hard to beat. It only confirms what everyone’s obsession will be in the coming months. And as for the beauty trends of the 2020 Grammy, some looks will dominate the spring and summer seasons.

While the Golden Globes and SAG Awards were an undeniable return to all pink and classic bob, the Grammys red carpet offers some fallback styles that get everyone talking – again. Unprocessed waves put straight hair in the background, facial applications surprised everyone, glowing makeup was stunned and bold nails stood out. Check out some of our favorites to rebuild ASAP.

Straight hair

Sophie Turner’s praise has developed into his pretty, medium length style.

Camila Cabello looks so grown up with extremely long straight hair and bangs.

face applications

Nikita Dragun matched her pearly dress with the pearls on her temple.

Kelly Osbourne has purple and white flowers next to her eyes that match her lavender shadow.

Glowing makeup

There is no doubt that you can see Bebe Rexha’s lights across the room.

Priyanka Chopra has this beautiful glow from the inside.

Outstanding manis

Billie Eilish adapted her green Gucci nails to her individual Gucci fit.

Lizzo has crystals dripping from her metallic claws.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.