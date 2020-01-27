Grammys 2020: three worst looks of the night

Celebrities, musicians, singers and songwriters all swarmed into the Grammy Awards, just after Kobe Bryant was announced. If you didn’t know, the Grammys are said to be one of the most daring and scandalous award ceremonies, in terms of sartoriality. Television host and producer Ryan Seacrest opened the red carpet cover, as celebrities began to sashay on the red carpet and make their mark before the awards. From Ariana Grande to Billy Eilish, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and Alicia Keys, the who’s who of the music industry was present at the awards ceremony.

Many celebrities have won big prizes, winning multiple awards in categories such as song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and best rap song of the year. Everyone was dressed new as they walked to the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. From fancy dresses to dragging dresses through colorful tuxedos and plunging necklines; the Grammy’s red carpet had it all. While some looks have made the cut, others have not impressed. And that being said, we have three of the worst looks of the night.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish on the red carpet

Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards this year by being the first woman to win four Grammy Awards in one night. She was nominated in a number of categories, among which she won the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year and the new artist of the year. Although she performed very well in terms of awards, her fans weren’t very impressed with her look for the night. The 18-year-old was dressed (well, we don’t even know what to call her!) In a sparkling Gucci suit that included satin cuffs and an oversized jacket. The look was paired with a matching turtleneck and fingerless gloves that revealed her rather daring manicure. Billie Eilish wore a mesh mask to cover her mouth and we really don’t know what else to say about her unattractive look.

2. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa on the red carpet

Let Dua Lipa pay homage in the 90s or decide on her look rather at the last minute; only she knows. We’ve been fans of the singer for a while now, but this look was disappointing to say the least. Minimal effort, zero creativity and we don’t even know what to say about the hair. Dua Lipa was dressed in a long silk skirt which was associated with a white silk top. It seemed that Dua Lipa came out of a group of 90s girls with her separated in the middle and tied back with two thick wicks sticking out on each side. She completed the look with a touch of diamond around her neck and a bold blue eyeshadow which was an unsuccessful attempt to add a touch of color to her look.

3. Billy Porter

Billy Porter on the red carpet

Okay, the Grammys are supposed to be bold and outrageous when it comes to dressing, but Billy Porter tends to take things to another level. Case in point, his look for the Grammy Awards. Billy Porter wore a blue crystal jumpsuit from the fashion brand Baja East and literally closed the red carpet. The jumpsuit had beaded tassels at the bottom of the pants which were paired with a pair of inlaid platforms. He was wearing a matching pouch and silver accessories, but what really took the cake was his headgear. He wore a lampshade as a head that opened and closed automatically. We have no words.

After looking at the three worst looks of the night, we really wonder what happened when those looks were put in place.

.