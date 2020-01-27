What. One night.
Ang Grammys Tonight captures us with a memorable performance set, and the award winners themselves have seen their lives change forever by taking home one of the most iconic tropes in music !!!
Related: Lizzo’s Grammys Performance is ‘Good As Hell’ !!!!
We have been putting on performances all night here on the site, but to wrap things up right, how about a full list of ALL the winners this year, for ALL the Grammys for grabs !!!
Ch-ch-check it out (below), with all the winners brave!!!
ALBUM OF THE DISEASE
Me, me, Bon Iver
Norman F *** in Rockwell !, Lana Del Rey
When We All Sleep, Where are we going ?, Billie Eilish
Thanks U, Next, Ariana Grande
They Used Me, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Wedding, Vampire Weekend
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Hard” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
KONG SABIHIN
“Let’s Always Remember This Way” – Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Take My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Hard Hard” – H.E.R.
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
“Norman F *** in Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Love” – Lewis Capaldi
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande at the Social House
“Sucker” – Jonah’s brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Here, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
See Now, Elvis Costello and The Imposers
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Great King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Sleep, Where are we going ?, Billie Eilish
Thanks U, Next, Ariana Grande
6 Collaboration Projects, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
SHOWS A REAL DANCE
“Connected” – Bonobo
“Must Continue” – The Chemical Brothers
“Pieces of Your Heart” – Meduza featuring Goodboys
“Underwater” – RÜFÜS DU SOL
“Midnight Time” – Skrillex and Men’s Noise featuring Ty Dolla $ ign
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hello It’s Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Time, Tycho
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Ancestral Poetry, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music !, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Fairly Waste” – UK Rocks
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Repeat History” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” – Rival Kids
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” – Death Eaters
“Bow down” – I suffer
“Opened” – Killswitch Interaction
“7empest” – Tool
RONG SONG SHOWS
“Fear of Inoculum” – Tool
“Test Yourself” – The 1975
“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend
“Repeat History” – Brittany Howard
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Oh, Take It With Me
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
Finally, The Cranberry
Trauma, I’m suffering
Feral Roots, Rival Son
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
The U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
Me, me, Bon Iver
Father Of The Wedding, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
CONCLUSION R&B FUNCTIONS
“Love Again” – Daniel Ceasar and Brandy
“Could Be” – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Miss You” – Lucky Daye
“Come Home” – Anderson .People featuring André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“Time Is Now” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Tough Love” – India.Arie
“Jerome” – Lizzo
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built For Love” – PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B SONG
“Could Be” – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Look at Me Now” – Emily King
“No Guide” – Chris Brown featuring Drake
“Roll Some Miss You” – Lucky Daye
“Say it” – PJ Morton featuring JoJo
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Extraordinary, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, NAO
Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Pak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“Middle Child” – J. Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Bad” – Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy
“Middle Racks” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Clout” – Offset featuring Cardi B
Best RAP / SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best RAP SONG
“Bad idea” – YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper
“Gold Roses” – Rick Ross featuring Drake
“A Lot” – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
“Middle Racks” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Suge” – DaBaby
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge of dreamers III, Dreamville
Champions, Meek Mill
I I> I am, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST BASIC TESTING SOLO
“All Yours” – Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin ‘Everywhere” – Ashley McBryde
“Riding Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Take My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
BEST DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combines
“I Don’t Remember (Before You)” – Brothers Osborne
“No speech” – Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” – Little Big Town
“Normal” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
MOST COUNTRIES AGAIN
“Take My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin ‘Everywhere” – Ashley McBryde
“It’s All Come Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert
“Some of It” – Eric Church
“No speech” – Dan + Shay
BEST COUNTRIES ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin ‘, Tanya Tucker
There you go !!
Thoughts and reactions, Perezcious readers ?!
Sound off in the comments (below) !!!
(Image by WENN)