Lizzo – the entertainer of the year and eight-time Grammy-nominated artist of ZEIT 2019, who sings, raps and plays the flute – deserved it better last night. Yes, she left with three Grammys. However, since most of them were awarded in different “urban” categories, their awards for black artists are still an overly familiar hit in our already disappointing 2020.

At 31, last year Lizzo seemed to have been torn from the seams of our popular music world. There she was suddenly: on TikTok with her #DNA test challenge; Speakers at your local grocery store, reminding you that you are still 100 percent this slut while looking for toilet paper in the aisle; at the Lakers game twerking at a discount for the jumbotron. She developed into a charismatic icon with relentlessly catchy songs and an even more relentless aversion to the politics of seriousness. It earned her a place in Coachella, two sets of Cuz I Love You tours and a record-breaking number 1 on the charts. It ended up at the Grammys.

Before the biggest music night we learned that the multi-dash symbol is the most nominated artist this year. It was a reason to celebrate, if only for a moment. Here was a woman whose life story came straight out of the Recording Academy’s best dreams: a Detroit-born black girl with a late father who lives in her car and has been on the road for almost a decade – all before she did it has a graceful Grammys debut with an abundance of nominations and a classically secured ensemble.

Except for Lizzo’s grace, which recognizes Kobe, her magnetic flute solo, and a legion of curvy black girls next to her, it’s not the kind the Grammys ever want to reward in their top categories. Why do you do that when there is another pop star that suits you and that also happens to be white?

Lizzie’s biggest problem with the Grammys was that she wasn’t Billie Eilish: a young girl who, although teeming with talents that we shouldn’t diminish, still seems to draw from the culture that the Grammys always don’t fairly recognize. AAVE, for example, colors Billie’s speech. It is a kind of “Internet speaking” that has gone crazy and appears to have sprung from the growing consumption of black culture as a canon. (Meme, slang, or anything that comes from Black Twitter seems to be fair game.)

Appreciation is of course a wonderful thing; To see Tyler, the creator – an undisputed rap idol for many in this generation – winning a Grammy this year is a sign of that support. The problem arises, however, when white girls like Billie use a street style, accent, and long acrylic sets as the basis for their pop star presentation.

It is a story we already know: Black culture only becomes universal if it is caricatured on the white body. So where is someone like Lizzo – someone whose blackness is a fact of their existence and not an identity to try on?

The Recording Academy has a name for this room and much of it will no longer be televised during the Grammys program. From R&B to rap, we see that the Grammys “honor” most black artists in categories that their music surely surpasses. In Lizzo’s case, this means taking two of her three Grammys home for the best urban contemporary album and the best traditional R&B performance. Cuz I Love You, however, is bursting with catchy pop, while Lizzo’s “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for “Jerome” is far from the genre’s typical anti-scrub ballad. Look for titles like this one by a white artist and they will immediately lead to victories for their “inventiveness” in the general categories. If you’re black, inventive is only the basis for recognition – and that’s if you’re lucky.

After Tyler recorded his own Grammy for the best rap album, the creator said best: “It sucks if we – and I mean people who look like me – do anything that affects the genre, or.” that’s all They always assign it to a rap or an urban category. I don’t like this “urban” word – it’s just a politically correct way of saying the N word to me. “

Imagine the added pressure to be a woman. In particular, a black woman, a woman who takes up space in a body that much of society prefers to shrink, a woman who appears to have done the impossible in a single year. Imagine walking away with the best performance of the night, far fewer wins than you deserve, and still saying, “Let’s keep making music that frees people.” It is grace. But the Grammys don’t even know how to deal with it. Maybe they’ll do it next year.