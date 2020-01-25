Scroll to view more pictures

It is 2020 and most of the world lives on the Internet. It is therefore not surprising that most shows and events are live streams – yes, even the Grammys. So you’re curious about how to stream the Grammys 2020 awards ceremony and red carpet, and you’ve come to the right place. Before we get to the 62nd Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 26th, let’s take another look at the incredible show ahead.

The Grammys – a.k.a. Music’s Biggest Night – every year dozens of musicians, producers and songwriters are honored for their work in the music industry. This year’s actors include stars such as Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and many more. (Rumor has it that even BTS will perform, so we’re thrilled.) Alicia Keys, one of the most Grammy-winning women ever, will also be the host.

With more than 50 Grammys categories in different genres such as pop, rap, country and R&B, it is impossible to predict which artists will receive awards. The Grammys can be one of the most unpredictable shows in the awards season, but they’re definitely one of the most entertaining. From the performances to the viral moments, the Grammys are all about entertainment, and we can’t wait. Learn how to stream it when you don’t have a TV in front of you.

prize-giving

Time: Sunday, January 26th, 5 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST on CBS.

CBS All Access: Log in to your CBS All Access account and click on the Grammys in the live TV program. (CBS All Access offers a seven-day trial and costs start at $ 5.99 a month.)

Hulu + Live TV: Log in to your Hulu + Live TV account and scroll to the Grammys on CBS. (Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial and costs $ 54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign in to your YouTube TV account and scroll down to see the Grammys on CBS. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial for $ 49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Log in to your Fubo TV account and scroll down to see the Grammys on CBS. (Fubo TV offers a free seven-day trial and costs $ 44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Log in to your Sling TV account and scroll down to see the Grammys on CBS. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial. Costs start at $ 20 a month.)

Red carpet

E! Red Carpet Countdown: The 2020 Grammys

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

Hosts: Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest

Stream: Sign up for most of the above services and watch E! On.

Entertainment tonight

Stream: ET Live, ET Live app, CBS All Access, CBS news

Grammy’s Preshow

Time: 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Stream: Watch for free on Grammy’s official Facebook page.