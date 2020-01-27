Grammys 2020: complete list of winners

The 2020 awards season officially started earlier this month when the Golden Globes began by announcing the most deserving winners. Since that many other ceremonies have taken place, with nominations for the BAFTA and the Oscars, and are waiting to be organized soon. Likewise, the most prestigious Grammy Awards were held last night at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The 62nd version of the awards ceremony paid tribute to some of the best artists in the music scene and Billie Eilish became the youngest star to ever win all the awards for which she had been nominated. She swept across the top four album, record and song categories of the year and the Best New Artist, which means that the other artists nominated for these awards have not won any of the Grammys’ best awards. Lizzo has also received a number of awards for his songs that appear to have taken the world by storm. Here is a full list of winners:
Record of the year
Naughty – Billie Eilish
Album of the year
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie eilish
Best rap / song performance
Above – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Song of the year
Naughty – Billie Eilish
Best Rap Album
Igor – Tyler, the creator
Best Comedy Album
Sticks and stones – Dave Chappelle
Best Country Duo / Group performance
Speechless – Dan + Shay
Best Pop Solo Performance
The truth hurts – Lizzo
Non-classical producer of the year
Finneas
Best Pop Vocal Album
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best Traditional Pop Singing Album
Watch now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Duo / Group performance
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Americana Album
Oklahoma – Keb ‘Mo’
Best American Roots Song
Call my name – I’m with her
Best Performance American Roots
Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles
Best music album in the world
Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Best R&B Album
Ventura – Anderson Paak
Best Contemporary Urban Album
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best R&B Song
Say So – PJ Morton with JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance
Jérôme – Lizzo
Best R&B performance
Coming Home – Anderson Paak with André 3000
Best Alternative Music Album
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best Rock Album
Social clues – Cage the elephant
Best rock song
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best metal performance
7empest- Tool
Best Rock Performance
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown – Original Broadway Casting
Best Contemporary Classic Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Classic Collection
The poetry of places – Nadia Shpachenko
Best Classic Solo Vocal Album
Songplay – Joyce DiDonato
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Marsalis: Violin concerto; Violin dance suite – Nicola Benedetti
Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Orange – Attacca Quartet
Best choral performance
Duruflé: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson
Best Opera Recording
Selector: Fantastic Mr. Fox – Gil Rose, John Brancy, Krista River, Andrew Craig Brown, Edwin Vega & Gabriel Preisser
Best orchestral performance
Norman: Sustain – Gustavo Dudamel
Producer of the year, Classic
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineering, Classic Album
Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet
Best Rap Song
A Lot – 21 Savage with J. Cole
Best rap performance
Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best Latin Tropical Album
Opus – Marc Anthony, A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
By Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Latin, Urban or Alternative Rock Album
El Mal Querer – ROSALÍA
Best Latin Pop Album
#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanz
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY
Best Gospel Album
Long live love – Kirk Franklin
Best performance / song in contemporary Christian music
God Only Knows – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton
Best performance / gospel song
Theory of Love – Kirk Franklin
Best Country Album
While I Live – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song
Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance
Take Me Home – Willie Nelson
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Jazz Ensemble Album
The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Instrumental Jazz Album
Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best Vocal Jazz Album
12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best improvised solo jazz
Sozinho – Randy Brecker
Best arrangement, instruments and voice
All night – Jacob Collier with Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
Moon River – Jacob Necklace
Best instrumental composition
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Dance / Electronic Album
No geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance Recording
Must Continue – The Chemical Brothers
Best Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audio books and storytelling)
Becoming – Michelle Obama
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype – Jon Samson
Best Reggae Album
Rapture – Koffee
Best Roots Regional Music Album
Good time – Ranky Tanky
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Traditional Blues Album
Big, dark and beautiful – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best Bluegrass Album
Grand fiddler – Michael Cleveland
Best New Age Album
Wings – Peter Kater
Best Musical Film
Homecoming – Beyoncé
Best video clip
Old Town Road (official film) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Immersive Audio Album
LUX – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best remixed recording
I’m getting up (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Madonna
Best non-classical engineering album
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger
Best Album Notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Various artists
Best gift box or limited special edition
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive – Various Artists
Best recording package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
Best song written for visual media
I will never love again (film version) – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best soundtrack for visual media
Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A star is born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
While many artists were rewarded last night, many deserving artists were snubbed. They went home without a trophy, which seemed to bother a lot of fans. These artists included Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Yola, Thom Yorke and Lana Del Rey. Even Taylor Swift failed to pick up a gramophone this year – who was not present at the event last night either. Many celebrated their awards, but all were upset and showed respect to Kobe Bryant last night when the famous NBA player was pronounced dead after a helicopter crash in California. He was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, in the helicopter. Winner Lizzo – who won four of the eight awards for which she was nominated – was one of many celebrities who paid tribute to the basketball legend.
.