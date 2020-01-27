Grammys 2020: complete list of winners

The 2020 awards season officially started earlier this month when the Golden Globes began by announcing the most deserving winners. Since that many other ceremonies have taken place, with nominations for the BAFTA and the Oscars, and are waiting to be organized soon. Likewise, the most prestigious Grammy Awards were held last night at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The 62nd version of the awards ceremony paid tribute to some of the best artists in the music scene and Billie Eilish became the youngest star to ever win all the awards for which she had been nominated. She swept across the top four album, record and song categories of the year and the Best New Artist, which means that the other artists nominated for these awards have not won any of the Grammys’ best awards. Lizzo has also received a number of awards for his songs that appear to have taken the world by storm. Here is a full list of winners:

Record of the year

Naughty – Billie Eilish

Album of the year

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie eilish

Best rap / song performance

Above – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Song of the year

Naughty – Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album

Igor – Tyler, the creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks and stones – Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo / Group performance

Speechless – Dan + Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

The truth hurts – Lizzo

Non-classical producer of the year

Finneas

Best Pop Vocal Album

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best Traditional Pop Singing Album

Watch now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Duo / Group performance

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album

Oklahoma – Keb ‘Mo’

Best American Roots Song

Call my name – I’m with her

Best Performance American Roots

Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles

Best music album in the world

Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Best R&B Album

Ventura – Anderson Paak

Best Contemporary Urban Album

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Best R&B Song

Say So – PJ Morton with JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance

Jérôme – Lizzo

Best R&B performance

Coming Home – Anderson Paak with André 3000

Best Alternative Music Album

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best Rock Album

Social clues – Cage the elephant

Best rock song

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best metal performance

7empest- Tool

Best Rock Performance

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown – Original Broadway Casting

Best Contemporary Classic Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Classic Collection

The poetry of places – Nadia Shpachenko

Best Classic Solo Vocal Album

Songplay – Joyce DiDonato

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Marsalis: Violin concerto; Violin dance suite – Nicola Benedetti

Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance

Shaw: Orange – Attacca Quartet

Best choral performance

Duruflé: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson

Best Opera Recording

Selector: Fantastic Mr. Fox – Gil Rose, John Brancy, Krista River, Andrew Craig Brown, Edwin Vega & Gabriel Preisser

Best orchestral performance

Norman: Sustain – Gustavo Dudamel

Producer of the year, Classic

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineering, Classic Album

Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet

Best Rap Song

A Lot – 21 Savage with J. Cole

Best rap performance

Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Latin Tropical Album

Opus – Marc Anthony, A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

By Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Latin, Urban or Alternative Rock Album

El Mal Querer – ROSALÍA

Best Latin Pop Album

#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanz

Best Roots Gospel Album

Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY

Best Gospel Album

Long live love – Kirk Franklin

Best performance / song in contemporary Christian music

God Only Knows – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton

Best performance / gospel song

Theory of Love – Kirk Franklin

Best Country Album

While I Live – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song

Bring my flowers now – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance

Take Me Home – Willie Nelson

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Instrumental Jazz Album

Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best Vocal Jazz Album

12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best improvised solo jazz

Sozinho – Randy Brecker

Best arrangement, instruments and voice

All night – Jacob Collier with Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Moon River – Jacob Necklace

Best instrumental composition

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Dance / Electronic Album

No geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Recording

Must Continue – The Chemical Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audio books and storytelling)

Becoming – Michelle Obama

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype – Jon Samson

Best Reggae Album

Rapture – Koffee

Best Roots Regional Music Album

Good time – Ranky Tanky

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Traditional Blues Album

Big, dark and beautiful – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best Bluegrass Album

Grand fiddler – Michael Cleveland

Best New Age Album

Wings – Peter Kater

Best Musical Film

Homecoming – Beyoncé

Best video clip

Old Town Road (official film) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Immersive Audio Album

LUX – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best remixed recording

I’m getting up (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Madonna

Best non-classical engineering album

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger

Best Album Notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Various artists

Best gift box or limited special edition

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive – Various Artists

Best recording package

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best song written for visual media

I will never love again (film version) – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best soundtrack for visual media

Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A star is born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

While many artists were rewarded last night, many deserving artists were snubbed. They went home without a trophy, which seemed to bother a lot of fans. These artists included Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Yola, Thom Yorke and Lana Del Rey. Even Taylor Swift failed to pick up a gramophone this year – who was not present at the event last night either. Many celebrated their awards, but all were upset and showed respect to Kobe Bryant last night when the famous NBA player was pronounced dead after a helicopter crash in California. He was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, in the helicopter. Winner Lizzo – who won four of the eight awards for which she was nominated – was one of many celebrities who paid tribute to the basketball legend.

