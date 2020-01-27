Grammys 2020: Celebrities Remember Kobe Bryant

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place last night at the Los Angeles Staples Center and many artists took trophies with them. However, the night of the celebration was also struck by devastating news as moments before the ceremony began, it was announced that basketball legend Kobe Bryant had died. The Lakers player was in a helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three other passengers when he crashed in Calabasas and exploded in flames. Everyone on board died. Many celebrities who were already at the Staples Center were shocked when they heard the news.

The Grammys then started with a tribute to Kobe with a performance by Lizzo. The singer appeared on stage and said, “Tonight is for you, Kobe,” before starting to sing her hit number, Cuz I Love You. Later, while accepting her award, she continued: “This week, I was lost in my problems, stressed, then in an instant, all of this can disappear and your priorities really change. Today, all of my little problems that I thought were the biggest in the world were gone, and I realized that people were suffering right now. “

Billie Eilish, who won the most awards, also shared, “I really thought it wasn’t real. I was in the green room … and I was like, “Oh, that must be wrong”. Everyone knew Kobe. Everybody. It’s really unbelievable. I feel that everything I say is not enough for what is going on. YBN Cordae added, “Kobe was a superhero. “On the other hand, after paying tribute to the killed rapper Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled commented:” R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. Long live Kobe. John Legend also said, “We have seen so many tragedies today and last year, and so much is happening. But we love each other. Let’s love our families. Hold on tight. God bless you. The singer H.E.R. added: “Kobe inspires and motivates me because of his drive and the way he works hard. I kind of want to channel that same energy. The Jonas Brothers also sported purple ribbons on their lapels, apparently in honor of Kobe last night.

Evening host Alicia Keys then dedicated the Kobe program with an a capella version of It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye, accompanied by Boyz II Men. She added, “Here we are together at the biggest music night, celebrating our artists who do it best, but we all feel crazy sadness because Los Angeles, America and the whole world have lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe built. Right now, Kobe and his family and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, they are in this building. I would like everyone to take a moment and keep them in you and share our strength and support with their families. I know how much Kobe loved music, so we were able to celebrate it in his honor. “

The show was held at the Staples Center, where Kobe has spent his entire career with the LA Lakers. The athlete’s two jersey numbers during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, 8 and 24, were honored at the Staples Center during the show. Reverend Run also brandished the Los Angeles Lakers star’s former jersey during the performance of Aerosmith and Run D.M.C during the show. Later on the show, Lil Nas X also featured Kobe’s jersey. Kobe started playing basketball at the age of three, but only entered the NBA in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

.