Lizzo said she was “lost in my problems” before the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant put everything in perspective.

The 31-year-old singer dedicated her opening appearance to the retired basketball star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday with his teenage daughter.

Lizzo raised the curtain for the 62nd Los Angeles Grammy Awards with a typically boisterous performance with a flute solo and a troupe of ballet dancers.

Lizzo was nominated for eight awards and won the first television award of the night.

Lizzo Receives Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Truth Hurts’

(Image: Getty Images)

She seemed shocked to win the best solo pop performance for her hit single Truth Hurts, in a category that also included Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

During her thrilling acceptance speech, she alluded to Bryant’s death.

“This whole week I’ve been in trouble, feeling stressed, and then it can all go away in a moment and your priorities really shift,” she said.

“Today all of my little problems that I thought were the biggest in the world have disappeared, and I’ve found that people are injured.”

Lizzo then shifted the focus to the star-studded audience that wavered from Bryant’s death.

Lizzo spoke about the death of Kobe Bryant

(Image: Getty Images for Shot A)

“You create beautiful music. You create connectivity,” she said. “We have to keep trying. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again – making music that frees people.”

In the non-television categories, Lizzo won the award for the best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You and the best traditional R&B performance for the single Jerome.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.