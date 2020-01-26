Grammy Awards to Honor Kobe Bryant at Tonight's Ceremony

In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash earlier today, tonight’s Grammy Awards producers would have “worked quickly” to include a tribute to the life of basketball legend during live broadcast, according to Billboard.

Although details of what the tribute will include have not been released, the chief and chair of the Academy Recording Academy’s board of directors, Harvey Mason, is said to have had a moment of silence during a first ceremony not television.

“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” he told the audience of the Microsoft Theater, a place located in the same complex as the Staples Center where Los Angeles plays. Lakers. a few hours after the news was announced, the crowd continued to gather outside the Staples Center to cry.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those who died in a Sunday morning helicopter crash in Calabasas. While initial reports indicated a total of 5 dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the number was 9, according to The Los Angeles Times.