Grammy Awards performers: from BTS to Lizzo

This Sunday, January 26, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will begin.

There is much to wait for. With pop favorite Gothic youth, Billie Eilish, nominated in the top four categories and the return of Ariana Grande after retiring from performances last year, 2020 will mark a major year for the biggest music evening . In the shadow of the politically heavy Golden Globes a few weeks ago, we eagerly await potentially shocking speeches; While we can’t necessarily imagine host Alicia Keys saying something too controversial, we’re sure a presenter will say at least one thing to knock our jaws down.

A lively debate already surrounds the historical appearance of BTS as the first K-pop group to perform on the Grammy stage. However, despite being international charts, they were not nominated for an award (no K-pop group has ever been nominated). In fact, last year BTS made history as the first K-pop act to present a Grammy. Tomorrow they will perform on stage as guests in the performance of Lil Nas X from “Old Town Road All-Stars”, starring the many collaborators of the candidate. Disappointed fans wonder why the global success of BTS is not recognized by the Recording Academy, without even giving one of the biggest groups in the world their own performance, which would surely help to improve the bad notes of the series awards in recent years. While #BTSDeservesBetter trends on Twitter, Forbes still calls it an “incredible leap forward when it comes to Korean acts taken seriously by the American music industry.”

Ar less BTS will join Eilish and Grande among a slew of other major artists scheduled for a Grammy party. Here’s who you can expect to get on stage:

Lizzo

Tyler the creator

Sheila E. and Usher (tribute to the prince)

Rosalía

Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus

Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin

Bonnie Raitt (tribute to John Prine)

Charlie Wilson

Jonas Brothers

Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War and Treaty (tribute to Ken Ehrlich)

Gary Clark Jr. and the roots

Amy Harris / Invision / AP

HER.

Demi Lovato

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty

.