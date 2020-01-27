Grammy Awards: Nipsey Hussle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce & more of the biggest wins of the night so far

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Warner Music

While the world is still processing the devastatingly sudden loss of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, the biggest night of music is also underway

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards pre-event began with a moment of silence in memory of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were both killed in a helicopter accident among 9 tragic passengers on Sunday morning.

With the official launch of the award ceremony, some of the night’s most famous nominees have already taken Grammy Gold home with them. From Michelle Obama to Nipsey Hussle to Lil Nas X, the night has already started.

Scroll on to see some of the victories we’ve been looking forward to the most and take a look back at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Rich & Hitboy – Best rapper performance

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama – Best Spoken Album

Lizzo

Lizzo – Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Album for the Urban Present

Beyonce

Beyonce – Best Music Film

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X – best music video

J. Cole

J.Cole & 21 Savage – Best Rap Song

Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin – Best Gospel Appearance / Song, Best Gospel Album

PJ Morton

PJ Morton – Best R&B song

Anderson. Paak

Anderson .Paak feat Andre 3000 – Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak – Best R&B album

Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark, Jr. – Best rock performance, best rock song

