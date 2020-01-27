Grammy Awards: Nipsey Hussle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce & more of the biggest wins of the night so far

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Warner Music
While the world is still processing the devastatingly sudden loss of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, the biggest night of music is also underway
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards pre-event began with a moment of silence in memory of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were both killed in a helicopter accident among 9 tragic passengers on Sunday morning.
With the official launch of the award ceremony, some of the night’s most famous nominees have already taken Grammy Gold home with them. From Michelle Obama to Nipsey Hussle to Lil Nas X, the night has already started.
Scroll on to see some of the victories we’ve been looking forward to the most and take a look back at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
01
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Rich & Hitboy – Best rapper performance
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Warner Music
02
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama – Best Spoken Album
Steven Ferdman / WireImage
03
Lizzo
Lizzo – Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Album for the Urban Present
04
Beyonce
Beyonce – Best Music Film
05
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X – best music video
06
J. Cole
J.Cole & 21 Savage – Best Rap Song
07
Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin – Best Gospel Appearance / Song, Best Gospel Album
Photo by Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET
08
PJ Morton
PJ Morton – Best R&B song
09
Anderson. Paak
Anderson .Paak feat Andre 3000 – Best R&B performance
Anderson .Paak – Best R&B album
Steve Granitz / WireImage
10
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark, Jr. – Best rock performance, best rock song
MONTEREY, CA – JUNE 18: Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs during the 2017 Monterey International Pop Festival at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 18, 2017 in Monterey, California. (Photo by C. Flanigan / WireImage)
Divide :
TOPICS: Entertainment programs Michelle Obama Music Nipsey Hussle