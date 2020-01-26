Grammy Awards LIVE: the stars begin to reach the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be held tonight (Sunday, January 26) in the United States, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Some of the most important stars in the music industry will attend the ceremony, while others will perform live, including Run-DMC and Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, BTS, Blake . Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Follow our liveblog below:

Show last update

2020-01-26T22: 24: 34.020Z

Good evening and welcome to the Independent’s live blog of the 62nd Grammy Awards! I will be your host during the night, guiding you through what is lining up to be an emotional and potentially tumultuous event.

At the head of the nominations this year is pop star Lizzo, who is ready to receive awards in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Recording of the Year and Best New Artist. Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey follow him closely, while Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi is one of the few British acts nominated, for Song of the Year, for his mega hit “Someone You Loved.”

This year’s Grammys will be hosted by Alica Keys again.

Here is everything you need to know before the ceremony:

Which artists, albums and songs are eligible, and who votes for them?

Each Grammy winner is voted by members of the Recording Academy, composed of musicians, producers, engineers and other industry professionals. They are asked to vote only for quality, and not to be influenced by sales, list performance, personal friendships, or loyalty to record labels.

The music must have been released between October 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 to be eligible for consideration of the Grammy 2020.

How can I see the ceremony?

The Grammys begin at night in Los Angeles, which means it is 1 am in the UK on Monday, January 27.

Unfortunately, the ceremony is not broadcast in the UK, but you can watch the full live stream on CBS All Access, a paid service that offers a free seven-day trial.

You can also watch through YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV, or on Grammys and CBS social media platforms.

Follow the Grammys on social networks here:

Facebook @RecordingAcademy

Twitter @ GRAMMYs_2019

Instagram @recordingacademy

Finally, who will win?

Lizzo and Billie Eilish seem to be the two main favorites, given the success of their singles but also the critical acclaim for their respective albums, unlike Lil Nas X, whose debut received disappointing criticism after their single “Old Town Road.”

Read our predictions here.

.