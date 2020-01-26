Grammy Awards: complete winners list

The 2020 Grammy Awards on our way!

Presented by Alicia Keys, the greatest night of music will honor the best of the best in the industry of the past year.

Lizzo leads the pack to the Sunday evening award show, which is broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The “Truth Hurts” singer stands for eight nominations, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are for six noms, with Ariana Grande closes with five. R&B singer, H.E.R., who took Grammy home last year, stands for four.

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Bon Iver, “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid “talk”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone, “Sunflower”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bon Iver, “i, i”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman F – King Rockwell!”

Billie Eilish, “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?”

H.E.R., “I used to know her”

Lil Nas X, “7”

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga, “Always remember us this way”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile, “Bring my flowers now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Love”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

yola

BEST RAP ALBUM

Dreamville, “Revenge of the Dreamers III”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

21 Savage, “I am> I was”

Tyler, The Creator, “IGOR”

YBN Cordae, “The Lost Boy”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Dreamville, “Down Bad” (ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy)

Nipsey Hussle, “Racks in the Middle” (ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

Offset, “Clout” (ft. Cardi B)

BEST RAP / SUNG COOPERATION

DJ Khaled, “Higher” (ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)

Lil Baby and Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X, “Panini”

Mustard, “Ballin” (ft. Roddy Ricch)

Young Thug, “The London” (J. Cole and Travis Scott)

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift, “You have to calm down”

BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

Ariana Grande & the Social House, “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

WINNER: Lil Nas X. "Old Town Road" (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Lil Nas X. “Old Town Road” (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) Post Malone, “Sunflower” (ft. Swae Lee)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Beyoncé, “The Lion King: The Gift”

WINNER: Billie Eilish, "If we all fall asleep, where are we going?"

Billie Eilish, “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Ariana Grande, “thank you, next”

Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Andrea Bocelli, “Sì”

Michael Bublé, “Love” (Deluxe Edition)

WINNER: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, "Look Now"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, “Look Now” John Legend, “A Legendary Christmas”

Barbra Streisand, “Walls”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Daniel Caesar, “Love Again” (ft. Brandy)

H.E.R., “Couldn’t Been Her” (ft. Bryson Tiller)

Lizzo, “Exactly how I feel” (ft. Gucci Mane)

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

WINNER: Anderson. Paak, “Come Home” (ft. Andre 3000)

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Bj the Chicago Kid, “Time Today”

India.Arie, “Steady Love”

WINNER: Lizzo, "Jerome"

Lizzo, “Jerome” Lucky Daye, “Real Games”

PJ Morton, “Built for Love” (ft. Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST R&B SONG

H.E.R, “Could’ve Been” (ft. Bryson Tiller)

Emily King, “Look at me now”

Chris Brown, “No Guidance” (ft. Drake)

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

WINNER: PJ Morton, “Say So” (ft. JoJo)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Steve Lacy, “Apollo XXI”

WINNER: Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You"

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You” Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Overload”

Nao, “Saturn”

Jessie Reyez, “Being Human in Public”

BEST R&B ALBUM

BJ the Chicago Kid, “1123”

Lucy Daye, “Painted”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

PJ Morton, “Paul”

WINNER: Anderson. Paak, “Ventura”

BEST DANCE RECORDING

Bonobo, “Linked”

The Chemical Brothers, “Got to Keep On”

Medusa, “Piece of Your Heart” (ft Goodboys)

RÜFÜS DU SOL, “Underwater”

Skrillex and Boys Noize, “Midnight Hour” (ft. Ty Dolla $ ign)

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Apparat, “LP5”

The Chemical Brothers, “No Geography”

Flume, “Hi This Is Flume” (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL, “Solace”

Tyco, “Weather”

BEST MIXED RECORDING

Madonna, “I Rise” (Remix Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter” (Wuki Remix)

Jorja Smith, “The One” (Remix High Contrast)

Mild Minds, “Swim” (Ford. Remix)

Maria Davidson, “Work It” (Soulwax Remix)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Bones UK, “Pretty Waste”

WINNER: Gary Clark Jr., "This Land"

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land” Brittany Howard, “History Repeats”

Karen O & Danger Mouse, “Woman”

Rival sons, “Jammer”

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Candlemass, “Astorolus: The Great Octopus” (ft. Tony Iommi)

Death Angel, “Humanicide”

I say it, “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage, “Unleashed”

WINNER: Tool, “7empest”

BEST ROCK LONG

Tool, “Anxiety Inoculum”

The 1975, “Try yourself”

Vampire Weekend, “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard, “History Repeats”

WINNER: Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Bring Me the Horizon, “amo”

WINNER: Cage the Elephant, "Social Cues"

Cage the Elephant, “Social Cues” The Cranberries, “In the End”

I say it, “Trauma”

Rival sons, “Feral Roots”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CALBUM

Big Thief, “U.F.O.F.”

James Blake, “Assume Form”

Bon Iver, “i, i”

WINNER: Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride” Thom Yorke, “Anima”

BEST LAND SOLO PERFORMANCE

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin ‘Nowhere”

Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Tanya Tucker, “Bring my flowers now”

BEST LAND DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”

Brothers Osborne, “I Don’t Remember Me” (Before You)

Dan & Shay, “Speechless”

Little Big Town, “The Daughters”

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile, “Common”

BEST COUNTRY NUMBER

Tanya Tucker, “Bring my flowers now”

Ashley Mcbryde, “Girl Going Nowhere”

Miranda Lambert, “It all gets washed”

Eric Church, “Some of It”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

BEST LAND ALBUM

Eric Church, “Desperate Man”

Reba McEntire, “Stronger Than The Truth”

Gun Annies, “Interstate Gospel”

Thomas Rhett, “Center Point Road”

Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin”

BEST SOUNDTRACK COMPOSITION FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Various artists, “The Lion King: The Songs”

Various artists, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Various artists, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Alan Silvestri, “Avengers: Endgame”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Ramin Djawadi, “Game of Thrones: Season 8”

Hans Zimmer, “The Lion King”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Chris Stapleton, “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy”

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, “Girl in the Movies”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version)

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Thom Yorke, “Suspirium”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

The Chemical Brothers, “We must try”

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”

FKA Twigs, “Cellophane”

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (official movie)

Tove Lo, “Glad he is gone”

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beyoncé, “Homecoming”

David Crosby, “Remember my name”

Miles Davis, “Birth of the Cool”

Various artists, “Shangri-La”

Thom Yorke, “Anima”

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Jim Gaffigan, “Quality Time”

Ellen DeGeneres, “Relatable”

Aziz Ansari, “Right Now”

Trevor Noah, “Son of Patricia”

Dave Chapelle, “Sticks and Stones”

